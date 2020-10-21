SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Week 7 Tracker

Kristi F. Patick

Week 7 of the NFL schedule is all about the matchups, even when it comes to former Alabama players. 

For example, the Sunday night game between Las Vegas and Tampa Bay will see Jon Gruden and Tom Brady on opposite sidelines for just the third time. 

Their most memorable meeting was the first, on Jan. 19, 2002, a snowy evening at Foxboro Stadium, where Brady rallied New England to a 16-13 overtime win over the Raiders to earn his first career playoff win en route to victory in Super Bowl XXXVI over the St. Louis Rams. 

Meanwhile, Kansas City at Denver will feature two of the game's best young quarterbacks. Last week, Patrick Mahomes, appearing in his 37th career game, became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 90 career touchdown passes, surpassing the previous mark held by Dan Marino.

But the marquee matchup is between Pittsburgh and Tennessee, two of the league's three remaining undefeated teams. It’s only the sixth contest in the Super Bowl era, and just the eighth overall NFL game, matching teams that have at least five wins and zero losses.

Think safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is looking forward to a reunion with running back Derrick Henry? 

Isaiah Buggs and J.C. Hassenauer are also on the Pittsburgh roster, while Rashaan Evans is a defensive standout for Tennessee. It's our matchup of the week.

NFL Schedule Week 7

Thursday's game

New York Giants at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network

Sunday's games 

Detroit at Atlanta, noon, Fox

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon, CBS

Green Bay at Houston, noon, Fox

Carolina at New Orleans, noon, Fox

Buffalo at New York Jets, noon, CBS

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, noon, CBS

Dallas at Washington, noon, Fox

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m., Fox

Kansas City at Denver, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m., CBS

San Francisco at New England, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Monday's game

Chicago at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Week 7 Notes

• Henry has gone 321 consecutive touches (304 carries, 17 receptions) without a fumble. The Titans rank second in the NFL with three giveaways, while the Steelers (four) are tied for third.

• Fitzpatrick is the only player in the NFL with a pick-six in each of his last three seasons. 

• Keep an eye on Landon Collins when Washington hosts Dallas. The last time the teams played at Washington he had 12 tackles.  

• Arizona running back Kenyan Drake has three career games with 100-plus rushing yards and two touchdowns. One of them was during the last meeting with Seattle. Je had 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns last week against Dallas. 

• Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his last game before the bye. Overall, he has 641 scrimmage yards (128.2 per game) and seven rushing touchdowns during his past five games against NFC opponents. 

• Bears safety Eddie Jackson notched his fifth career forced fumble last week. He has a good history against the Rams, with three passes defended, an interception and forced fumble in two previous meetings.  

The Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL Tracker

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Team

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Round

All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by NFL Teams

This story will be continually updated through Monday's game

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Bama/NFL

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Tchikou Injures Achilles Tendon, Out for Season

The Alabama basketball freshman forward injured his Achilles tendon in practice on Monday

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 6 Tracker: Derrick Henry Tops 200 Yards Again

Uncertainty is the key word in the NFL these days, and not just with the Dallas Cowboys after losing quarterback Dak Prescott

Kristi F. Patick

by

THELadyinRed

Alabama Basketball’s Opponent for the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Revealed

The Crimson Tide will be on the road for this year’s event

UA_Athletics

by

TylerMartin

Friday Night Lights Week 10 Preview

Join Cary Clark; Jacob Harrison from 6-0 p.m. on Tide 100.9

Cary L. Clark

Nick Saban Speaks on Butch Jones, Mac Jones During SEC Teleconference

The Crimson Tide coach spoke very highly of a former Tennessee coach and his signal caller during his weekly SEC teleconference

Tyler Martin

Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt: "This is probably the best Alabama offense that I’ve ever seen"

The Volunteers' head coach was never short of compliments regarding the Crimson Tide's offense on Wednesday

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Swimming and Diving Announces 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule

The Crimson Tide’s regular-season slate includes four road opponents and two at home

UA_Athletics

Mac Jones Named Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week

After earning SEC Offensive Player of the Week, Jones now is receiving more national attention

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast: Who in the SEC Can Stop Alabama?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Alabama Offense Hoping to Stay On Track Heading into Tennessee

The Crimson Tide offensive players spoke at-length about its strengths before they head to Knoxville this weekend

Joey Blackwell