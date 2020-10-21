Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Week 7 Tracker

Week 7 of the NFL schedule is all about the matchups, even when it comes to former Alabama players.

For example, the Sunday night game between Las Vegas and Tampa Bay will see Jon Gruden and Tom Brady on opposite sidelines for just the third time.

Their most memorable meeting was the first, on Jan. 19, 2002, a snowy evening at Foxboro Stadium, where Brady rallied New England to a 16-13 overtime win over the Raiders to earn his first career playoff win en route to victory in Super Bowl XXXVI over the St. Louis Rams.

Meanwhile, Kansas City at Denver will feature two of the game's best young quarterbacks. Last week, Patrick Mahomes, appearing in his 37th career game, became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 90 career touchdown passes, surpassing the previous mark held by Dan Marino.

But the marquee matchup is between Pittsburgh and Tennessee, two of the league's three remaining undefeated teams. It’s only the sixth contest in the Super Bowl era, and just the eighth overall NFL game, matching teams that have at least five wins and zero losses.

Think safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is looking forward to a reunion with running back Derrick Henry?

Isaiah Buggs and J.C. Hassenauer are also on the Pittsburgh roster, while Rashaan Evans is a defensive standout for Tennessee. It's our matchup of the week.

NFL Schedule Week 7

Thursday's game

New York Giants at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network

Sunday's games

Detroit at Atlanta, noon, Fox

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon, CBS

Green Bay at Houston, noon, Fox

Carolina at New Orleans, noon, Fox

Buffalo at New York Jets, noon, CBS

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, noon, CBS

Dallas at Washington, noon, Fox

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m., Fox

Kansas City at Denver, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m., CBS

San Francisco at New England, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Monday's game

Chicago at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Week 7 Notes

• Henry has gone 321 consecutive touches (304 carries, 17 receptions) without a fumble. The Titans rank second in the NFL with three giveaways, while the Steelers (four) are tied for third.

• Fitzpatrick is the only player in the NFL with a pick-six in each of his last three seasons.

• Keep an eye on Landon Collins when Washington hosts Dallas. The last time the teams played at Washington he had 12 tackles.

• Arizona running back Kenyan Drake has three career games with 100-plus rushing yards and two touchdowns. One of them was during the last meeting with Seattle. Je had 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns last week against Dallas.

• Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his last game before the bye. Overall, he has 641 scrimmage yards (128.2 per game) and seven rushing touchdowns during his past five games against NFC opponents.

• Bears safety Eddie Jackson notched his fifth career forced fumble last week. He has a good history against the Rams, with three passes defended, an interception and forced fumble in two previous meetings.

This story will be continually updated through Monday's game