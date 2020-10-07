Alabama Players in the NFL Week 5 Tracker

We're just going to come out and say it, we don't know what's going to happen in the NFL this week.

After a week of not being able to use their practice facilities and having the Week 4 game game against the Pittsburgh Steelers postponed to Week 7, two more Tennessee Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Titans had the first coronavirus outbreak in the league but needed a third straight day of no positive tests to re-open, which didn't happen. Consequently, Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills is now in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 following Monday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the team has canceled its Wednesday practice.

The team is scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Even without the coronavirus concerns numerous former Crimson Tide players in the NFL many may be out of action this week for a variety of reasons.

Alabama has 54 former players who are active on NFL rosters heading into Week 5, but there are another 20 who are innactive.

This is the also first week of byes as the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions are off. New England, New Orleans, Las Vegas and Seattle are all set to be off next week.

Matchup of the Week

The Giants and Cowboys are always an interesting matchup, regardless of the circumstances. It would have been interesting to see Giants safety Xavier McKinney (IR) going up against Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, but the game will still feature the likes of Dalvin Tomlinson, Trevon Diggs and Saivion Smith.

Cooper led the Cowboys with 12 receptions for 134 yards and one reception last week. He's the only player in the NFL with at least six catches and 80 receiving yards in each of his first four games this season.

Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 8 (All time CT)

Buccaneers at Bears, 7:20 p.m. (Fox/NFLN)

Sunday, Oct. 11

Panthers at Falcons, noon (Fox)

Bengals at Ravens, noon. (CBS)

Jaguars at Texans, noon (CBS)

Raiders at Chiefs, noon (CBS)

Broncos at Patriots, noon (CBS)

Cardinals at Jets, noon (Fox)

Eagles at Steelers, noon (Fox)

Bills at Titans, noon (CBS)

Rams at Redskins, noon (Fox)

Dolphins at 49ers, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Colts at Browns, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Giants at Cowboys, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Vikings at Seahawks, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 12

Chargers at Saints, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 5 Notes

• Monday night, Calvin Ridley was held without a catch for the first time since making his rookie debut in 2018. Falcons teammate Julio Jones (hamstring) didn't finish the game against Green Bay, and finished with four catches for 32 yards. Jones became team's all-time leader in receptions with his first catch of the game.

• The Tua watch is officially under way in Miami. On Tuesday, the Dolphins announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain the starter against the 49ers this week. The underlining meaning, though, was that Tagovailoa is getting close to being handed the offense because teams don't usually make those kinds of announcements. Fitzpatrick was 29 of 45 (64.4 pct.) for 315 yards and rushed for season-high 47 yards a touchdown last week. In two of his last three games he's had two-plus touchdown passes with no interceptions.

• Speaking of players whose time has come, Damien Harris made his first career start and season debut last week and notched his first 100-yard rushing game. A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, he carried the ball only three times for 12 yards last season. He had 17 carries against the Chiefs, his must rushing attempts since facing LSU in 2018.

“There’s definitely a lot of emotions coming out of that game,” Harris said after the game. “You know, first and foremost, we didn’t win the game and that’s what’s most important. We didn’t play well enough, so that was disappointing. There’s a lot of things to work on and to improve on.

“But it was it was excited getting back out there with the guys. It’s been a long time coming, and I’m looking forward to playing with this group of guys on this team for a long time now. So, just being able to be out there with those guys that work so hard day in and day out, especially the offensive line. It was truly an honor to be out there with those guys. The O-line, they blocked and blocked their butts off today. They opened up some holes and they made life a little easy for me today.”

• Bengals tackle Jonah Williams went to the medical tent during the early part of last week's win, but didn't miss one of the 75 offensive snaps. "I just got a finger in the eye. I didn't really think anything of it," Williams said. "We went down and scored and came off and somebody pointed out my eye was bleeding. So they took me to the tent. I guess they have to do that for face injuries because they have to check you for head injuries and stuff like that which obviously I didn't have any. Just had a finger scrape my eye. Just telling everyone, you should have seen the other guy." The other guy was Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen.

This story will be continually updated through Monday's games