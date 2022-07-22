Bama in the NFL: The Carolina Linemen

The Carolina Panthers are one of the few teams that have a good roster, yet are still ranked near the bottom of the NFL. They have an extremely underrated defense, an elite running back duo and an above-average receiving core.

However, the two reasons why the Panthers haven't fared better are their quarterback and offensive line situations.

To improve these obstacles, Carolina signed offensive linemen Austin Corbett and former Alabama standout Bradley Bozeman this offseason. Corbett was a starting guard on the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and Bozeman was the starting center in Baltimore. Additionally, they drafted offensive tackle Ikem Okwonu sixth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Backing up Corbett is two-time CFP national champion Deonte Brown. The Crimson Tide product was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. During his final season, Brown earned a spot on the All-SEC Coaches' Team.

The 24-year-old only played in three games and 15 percent of the snaps of his rookie season.

In 2019, he went head-to-head with Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown. Derrick Brown had 3.5 tackles for loss that game, but Deonte Brown wasn't guarding him each time he got to the backfield. Alabama's coaches named him the Offensive Player of the Week in the 48-45 loss.

Derrick Brown is also a member of the Panthers. He is on the rise to become one of the better defensive tackles in the NFL. If Deonte Brown was able to stand his ground against him a couple of years ago, he'd make a great backup for Corbett.

Snapping the ball is Bozeman. The popular Alabama offensive lineman was selected 215th overall by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft and has started every game since his second season.

Bozeman signed a one-year deal with Carolina on March 18. He's ranked as the league's 14th best center, according to PFF. He can also play guard effectively.

Although the Ravens allowed the second-most sacks in the NFL, Bozeman was known for giving quarterback Lamar Jackson lanes to run through. He could do the same thing for Panthers former All-Pro Christian McCaffrey.

The versatile running back has missed a lot of time the last couple of years due to injuries. His offensive line was subpar the last couple of years as well. With a revamped group up front, McCaffrey could turn back the clock to 2019, when he was considered among the best players in the NFL.

The long-snapper position isn't one of the first that pops into people's heads, but it's still important. J.J. Jansen, the Panthers current long snapper, has been the team's starter for 15 years. At 36-years-old, he doesn't have much more time on the football field.

Competing with Jansen is 2021 sixth-round draft pick Thomas Fletcher. The Alabama product is also a two-time CFP national champion and received the Patrick Mannelly Award as the nation's top long snapper in 2020.

When Jansen retires or is sidelined, Fletcher is poised to step in, but he's also a cheaper option for the Panthers.

The Carolina Panthers open up the regular season on Sept. 11 against the Cleveland Browns. This will be a game of revenge for Panthers new quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was traded from the Browns on July 6. His new-and-improved offensive line might be able to help him succeed.

This is the fifth story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

