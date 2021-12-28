Jaylen Waddle is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
It was another big week for former Alabama players in the NFL from Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith's both coming up huge in the Eagles' win over the Giants to Damien Harris' three touchdowns for the Patriots to CJ Mosley's 10 tackles in the Jets' win to Trevon Diggs bringing in his 11th interception for the Cowboys. Herbert Jones also had another solid week for the Pelicans in the NBA.
(Check out the Alabama in the NFL Tracker for Week 16.)
There were plenty of options to choose from for the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week, but this week's honor goes to Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins.
In the Dolphins' dominating 20-3 win over the Saints, Waddle had 10 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown catch from his former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa.
With his performance on Monday night, Waddle set the Dolphins' franchise record for receiving yards for a rookie. He's up to 96 receptions and 941 yards on the season. He's now five catches away from breaking Anquan Boldin's NFL record of most receptions by a rookie with two games left on the schedule.
Waddle and Tagovailoa are on a seven-game win streak with the Dolphins, becoming the first team in NFL history to have both a seven-game winning and losing streak in the same season.
