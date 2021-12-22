2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker Week 16: Opportunity Still Knocking For Some

The NFL struggling to get through the regular season due to the latest wave of Covid-19 is giving some players and coaches extra chances to show what they can do.

There's very few positives that can be taken from the continuing pandemic, but one of them in the National Football League is that it's led to some opportunities which otherwise may not have occurred.

Teams have had to scramble to fill roster spots, which can already be a challenge at this point of a season. Among those whom have gotten another chance include tight end Miller Forristall, who signed with the Cleveland Browns and made his NFL debut.

Defensive back Saivion Smith was claimed off waivers by the Lions after they had six defensive backs sidelined during an outbreak. He played in his eighth career game since going undrafted in 2019.

Guard Lester Cotton Sr. was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster by the Raiders. Even though he didn't play during Week 15, the pay difference was significant.

The opportunities haven't been limited to the players. You may have missed this item on Sports Illustrated on Tuesday night, the Washington Football Team’s Jennifer King and Cleveland’s Callie Brownson made NFL history during Week 15.

Both served as the running backs coach for their respective teams as both franchises faced COVID-19 outbreaks that sidelined more than 50 players and coaches combined. It was the first time two women coached position groups in league history.

King was also the first black female position coach in NFL history. Even if it was just for one game, who knows what it may lead to.

More Injury Issues For Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones sustained another hamstring injury and left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter. Without him on the field, the Steelers scored the the final 16 points in the game and pulled out a 19-13 victory.

Consequently, his streak of 134 straight games played with a reception came to an end.

With the postseason looming, one has to wonder how much of a factor Jones might be for the Titans, who have from being the top seed to not being guaranteed anything. He has yet to play three full games in succession.

The seven-time Pro Bowler, who was acquired via trade with Atlanta in the offseason, has been dealing with injuries since early in training camp, when he had the initial hamstring setback. Jones has played in just eight games, totaling 25 receptions for 369 yards, and has yet to score a touchdown.

“Obviously, we want him out on the field,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said per All Titans.

"We were feeling good. He's been moving well all week. We were excited to get him rolling and then, you know, you lose him again. Definitely not where we want to be.”

Jones isn't the only Titans wide receiver who's had trouble staying healthy. A.J. Brown is on the injured reserve with a chest injury. Marcus Johnson has been on injured reserve twice. Josh Reynolds had injury issues before asking for, and being granted, his release. Rookie receiver Racey McMath recently returned from a long stint on injured reserve.

Without Jones, the Titans were down to McMath, Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Cody Hollister against the Steelers.

Game of the Week

Dolphins at Saints: The Saints are coming off an impressive showing against the Buccaneers and pulled off the first shutout against Tom Brady since 2006, when Nick Saban was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. They sacked him four times, forced two fumbles, and limited the quarterback to 78 passing yards en route to a 21-0 victory against the Patriots. This week they get Tua Tagovailoa, who has helped lead the Dolphins to six straight wins while getting Miami back in the playoff race. The former Crimson Tide quarterback leads the NFL with a 69.9 completion percentage this season. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle tops all rookies with 86 catches.

NFL Schedule Week 16

All Times CT

Thursday's Game

San Francisco at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m., NFLN

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Green Bay, 3:30 p.m., Fox/NFLN

Indianapolis at Arizona, 7:15 p.m., NFLN

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Atlanta, noon, Fox

Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon, CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota, noon, Fox

Buffalo at New England, noon, CBS

Jacksonville at New York Jets, noon, CBS

New York Giants at Philadelphia, noon, Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina, noon, Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston, noon, CBS

Chicago at Seattle, 3:05 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Denver at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Washington at Dallas, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Monday's Game

Miami at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Notes

• With two weeks to go, there are only five teams that are out of the NFC playoff picture, and three in the AFC. In the NFC, Minnesota, Philadelphia, and New Orleans each have a 7-7 record and are tied for the final playoff spot in the conference. Atlanta and Washington are within a game. In the AFC there are five teams within a game of the No. 7 seed.

• Even though New England is coming off a loss to Indianapolis, Mac Jones still leads all rookies in completion percentage (69), passing yards (3,168), touchdown passes (18) and passer rating (94.6). One of the most impressive stats regarding the former Alabama standout is that in four starts against division opponents he has yet to have a pass picked off.

• Linebacker C.J. Mosley remains a tackling machine for the Jets. With his 14 last week, he's had three straight games with 13-plus tackles. The 14 tackles Minkah Fitzpatrick had for the Steelers were a career-high.

• While Trevon Diggs leads the NFL with 10 interceptions this season, Xavier McKinney leads all safeties with five.

This report will be continually updated as necessary, and through the final game on the schedule.

