Here's how good Alabama has been of late when it comes to the NFL draft.

If all the Crimson Tide players who are expected to be selected do in fact get taken this weekend, Alabama will have had more than 53 players drafted since 2015.

The 53 is significant because it's the size of an NFL team roster. In just six drafts, Alabama will actually top that with some room to spare.

Moreover, heading into the 2020 NFL Draft it's had 12 first-round selections and 11 second-round picks over the previous five years. If Alabama has at least seven players go in the first two rounds Thursday and Friday, it'll be a combined 30 during that span.

Another way to put it into perspective is to consider how few positions Alabama isn't expected to have a player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft: Running back, tight end, center, guard and special teams.

That's impressive any way you look at it.

SI's NFL Draft and Fantasy writer Kevin Hanson breaks down those other position groups.

Running backs

Alabama had two selections in the first three rounds last year and Najee Harris decided to return for his senior season.

The position as a whole is not deep with not many running backs projected to go in the first round, but the second and third rounds could be packed with bargains.

Tight ends

Alabama has had a first- and second-round selection since 2017. Previously it had just one first-round selection (who is in the Hall of Fame) and one second-round pick since 1967.

Headlined by Notre Dame's Cole Kmet, this year's Tight end class is pretty solid.

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Interior Offensive Linemen

Alabama doesn't have any guards or centers in the draft, although guard could be Matt Womack's position if he were somehow selected despite not being a starter last season.

There are certainly some teams with problems in the middle that they hope to fill in this year's draft.

Special teams

