Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) produced its first-ever All-Pro team on Wednesday.

The roster consists of the very best at each position according to the players only.

These 29 elites come from 17 different schools. Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Cincinnati are each represented by two players, while Alabama and Tennessee lead the way with three.

The Crimson Tide are represented by Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II and Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Jacobs made the team for leading the NFL in rushing yards, scrimmage yards, first downs and missed tackles. His Week 12 performance is among the greatest of all-time.

Surtain was considered one of the best young cornerbacks in the league during his rookie season in 2021. This year, NFL personalities praised him week in and week out for shutting down some of the best wide receivers in the world.

Fitzpatrick elevated his three-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro personality this season with his ball-hawking (league-leading six interceptions) and hard-hitting abilities. The 2018 11th overall pick has quickly become one of the best defensive backs in the NFL.

With the NFL MVP still being debated by millions, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a case for himself over Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

