Skip to main content

Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team

Josh Jacobs, Pat Surtain II and Minkah Fitzpatrick earned spots on the inaugural elite squad.

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) produced its first-ever All-Pro team on Wednesday.

The roster consists of the very best at each position according to the players only.

These 29 elites come from 17 different schools. Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Cincinnati are each represented by two players, while Alabama and Tennessee lead the way with three.

The Crimson Tide are represented by Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II and Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Jacobs made the team for leading the NFL in rushing yards, scrimmage yards, first downs and missed tackles. His Week 12 performance is among the greatest of all-time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Surtain was considered one of the best young cornerbacks in the league during his rookie season in 2021. This year, NFL personalities praised him week in and week out for shutting down some of the best wide receivers in the world.

Fitzpatrick elevated his three-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro personality this season with his ball-hawking (league-leading six interceptions) and hard-hitting abilities. The 2018 11th overall pick has quickly become one of the best defensive backs in the NFL.

With the NFL MVP still being debated by millions, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a case for himself over Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles with the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Tua Tagovailoa Ruled Out For Wild Card Game

By Hunter De Siver
Nate Oats
Recruiting

Alabama Basketball Makes Cut List for Multiple Top 2024 Recruits

By Blake Byler
Big Al with CFP trophy
All Things Bama

Will CFP Expansion Provide Better-Quality Games: Just a Minute

By Joey Blackwell
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during first half at Coleman Coliseum. Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman gestures during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Bud Walton Arena.
All Things Bama

Oats vs. Musselman: A Rivalry in the Making

By Austin Hannon
January 11, 1993: Alabama blasts Miami, Derrick Lassic (
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Hunter De Siver
Mark Sears - Alabama vs. Kentucky basketball
All Things Bama

Mark Sears Making Himself At Home With Alabama

By Mason Smith
Landon Dickerson
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Kicking Off the NFL Playoffs

By Hunter De Siver