Live Blog: No. 12 Alabama Baseball vs. Mississippi State, Game Three
Following a 4-1 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, the Crimson Tide looks for a series win on Sunday afternoon. After getting run-ruled on Friday night, Alabama's pitching staff bounced back in a big way led by the right arm of Riley Quick, who put up season bests in innings pitched (5.1) strikeouts (7) and walks (0).
In games three, Rob Vaughn turns to a new starter in right-hander, Tyler Fay (0-0, 4.91 ERA) a 6-foot-5 middle reliever making his first start of the season in replacement of previous game three starter Bobby Alcock. The decision comes as somewhat of a surprise going with a pitcher that has not thrown more than 2.1 innings or 40 pitches across any of his appearances. It would seem likely in that case that Vaughn is comfortable getting his bullpen up early with a short leash for Fay.
For Mississippi State, right-hander, Karson Ligon (3-4, 5.83 ERA) making his ninth start of the season for the Bulldogs. Despite the numbers looking less than stellar, Ligon is coming off his best start of the season, tossing a six-inning shutout last week, featuring just one hit and one walk surrendered and eight strikeouts in the team's 6-0 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
It is a significant Sunday afternoon for the Crimson Tide, as salvaging a series win after a 13-3 loss in game one is crucial to remaining in the mix in the top half of the SEC ahead of a trip to Baton Rogue to face the No. 3 LSU Tigers next weekend.
Starting Lineups:
Alabama:
- CF Richie Bonomolo Jr (R)
- 2. SS Justin Lebron (R)
- 3. LF Kade Snell (L)
- 4. 3B Jason Torres (R)
- 5. RF Bryce Fowler (L)
- 6. 1B Will Hodo (L)
- 7. DH Garrett Staton (R)
- 8. C Brady Neal (L)
- 9. 2B Jon Young Jr (L)
SP: RHP Tyler Fay (0-0, 4.91 ERA)
Mississippi State:
- 1. LF Gehrig Frei (R)
- 2. SS Sawyer Reeves (R)
- 3. 3B Ace Reese (L)
- 4. DH Noah Sullivan (R)
- 5. 1B Hunter Hines (L)
- 6. CF Aaron Downs (R)
- 7. RF Reed Stallman (L)
- 8. 2B Gatlin Sanders (L)
- 9. C Joe Powell (R)
SP: RHP Karson Ligon (3-4) 5.83 ERA