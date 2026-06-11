Alabama Baseball College World Series Practice Report

OMAHA, Neb. — 7-seeded Alabama took the field at Charles Schwab Stadium on Thursday for an open practice session ahead of the start of the College World Series. The Crimson Tide spent an hour getting familiar with the field and sight lines before taking on Oklahoma on Saturday.

"Obviously made it 27 years in the making getting here," Rob Vaughn said. "Really excited to be here. What an unbelievable event already, man, just with all the stuff that's been going on. The town of Omaha and how they support this event is absolutely incredible. So thrilled to be here. But I think very quickly moving past that and getting through today and getting through the opening ceremonies tonight, which are going to be cool.



But turning our attention to a job to do. I think that's what this group has done all year is incredibly workmanlike in their approach and the way they go about their business. I'm excited for them to get to do that on the biggest stage. As much as we're happy to be here, this is not the end goal. We're looking forward to getting out Saturday afternoon and competing against a really talented Oklahoma team."

Alabama Baseball Practice Notes

Alabama baseball took the field at Charles Schwab Stadium at 1 p.m. local time.

The Crimson Tide were dressed in practice tops and shorts as the temperatures reached a perfect 78-degrees.

The team opened its practice period with stretching and calisthenics in left field before breaking into infield and outfield groups.

As the Crimson Tide broke into fielding groups, a third group emerged and went to the batting cages to take batting practice.

Charles Schwab Stadium had a number of fans in the outfield positioned to catch home runs. Freshman Eric Hines put the fans to work, hitting numerous balls over the wall in left and left centerfield.

Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn spent most of the practice on the edge of the outfield behind second base. Vaughn's central position allowed him to encourage and instruct everyone throughout the practice.

The atmosphere was relaxed and excited as the practice period focused solely on fundamentals.

Players were pulled aside towards the tail end of the practice period for one-on-one interviews.

As the team left the dugout, fans and kids swarmed the tunnel, looking for autographs. Alabama player Justin Lebron was the most popular as many kids shouted and tossed items for him to sign. Pitcher Zane Adams also stopped for a significant time, investing in the future of the sport by encouraging the kids.

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