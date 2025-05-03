Alabama Baseball Felled by Late Runs in Friday Loss at Vanderbilt
The No. 18 Alabama baseball team was decisively defeated in its first game at Hawkins Field since 2021 on Friday, losing to No. 15 Vanderbilt in an eight-inning game with a 12-2 final score. The Crimson Tide has now lost three SEC games by run rule this spring.
Things were going along smoothly on both sides through the first five innings after a rain delay. No. 15 Vanderbilt (33-13, 13-9 SEC) plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth and three more in the seventh, denting Alabama's chances much as a hard enough connection might dent a metal bat until a six-run eighth ended the game.
"That was a typical Friday night SEC game through five innings," Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn said. "A sloppy sixth defensively and command issues late made it a tough finish."
The sixth inning was far from the Crimson Tide's best on defense (including a missed chance at a double play), and it led to starter Tyler Fay being chased from the contest. He worked five innings, including getting out of massive trouble sans any runs in the fourth, but was charged with three earned runs for the scores in the sixth.
A single from Commodores third baseman Brodie Johnston off Fay broke the scoreless tie. The next two runs, courtesy of a squeeze bunt from designated hitter Mac Rose and a single from shortstop Jonathan Vastine, were against left-handed reliever Matthew Heiberger.
Freshman Connor Lehman, also a lefty, allowed two further runs in the seventh and struggled with his command. Catcher Brady Neal could be seen trying to calm the young pitcher down. Multiple wild pitches in the inning, one from Lehman, cost Alabama (35-11, 12-10 SEC) bases.
The third run for the Commodores in the seventh inning was the result of a single from right fielder Braden Holcomb, scoring Johnston.
Vanderbilt center fielder RJ Austin had a four-hit game, hitting his second home run of the season for three runs in the eighth to go with his run-scoring single in the seventh. It went 107 miles per hour off the bat and cleared Hawkins Field's left field wall.
Before the home run by Austin, Alabama scored two runs in the top half of the eighth. Shortstop Justin Lebron earned his 61st RBI of the 2025 season by way of a single that sent in third baseman Jason Torres. Right fielder Bryce Fowler then scored on a wild pitch by Miller Green.
The home team wasn't done after Austin's big fly. Pinch hitter Jayden Davis hit a two-run single, and second baseman Mike Mancini drew a bases-loaded walk against Ariston Veasey with two out to end it. Vanderbilt starter JD Thompson was dominant, with seven scoreless and 11 punchouts.
Game two in the series will be at 2 p.m. CT Saturday. Alabama had only five hits in game one; it had two entering the eighth inning. The Commodores slugged, connecting on 16 hits as a team.
"Every time this group has needed to respond, they've rung the bell and done it," Vaughn said, "and I expect the same tomorrow."