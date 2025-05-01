How to Watch Alabama Baseball's Top-20 Road Series at Vanderbilt
After playing its past two weekend series from Thursday to Saturday, the Alabama baseball team will embark on its second-to-last road series of the 2025 season with a more traditional Friday-Sunday schedule. The No. 18 Crimson Tide is matched up against No. 15 Vanderbilt.
The two squads share an identical 12-9 SEC record with nine SEC games to go. Alabama (35-10 overall) swept Missouri at home last weekend, while the Commodores (32-13 overall) lost two of three on the road against Ole Miss.
SEC Network+ will be the broadcast home of the first two games in this weekend's series. Friday's opener, which begins at 6 p.m. CT, is the sole night game of the three. Saturday's contest is scheduled for a 2 p.m. CT first pitch.
The final game of the series, which could determine what team gets the head-to-head tiebreaker for SEC Tournament seeding, is going to be nationally televised on SEC Network at 3 p.m. CT.
Alabama and the Commodores did not play one another in 2024, Crimson Tide coach Rob Vaughn's first season manning a dugout in the SEC. Alabama last played at Vanderbilt's Hawkins Field back in 2021, losing two games from May 7-8 of that year. That season's Commodores team was the national runner-up.
The most recent time the programs met in regular season play was 2023. Alabama won an early-May series two games to one, kickstarting a run throughout the remainder of the season which culminated in an appearance in the Winston-Salem Super Regional.
Similar fortunes this time around would be welcomed by the Crimson Tide clubhouse with only weeks remaining until the conference tournament in Hoover. This series is a meaningful one to determine exactly how the tournament will look for both sides.