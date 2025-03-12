Alabama Baseball Head Coach Rob Vaughn Preparing for ‘Bear’ at No. 19 Texas A&M
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.— 17-1.
That is the record that the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team will have heading into SEC play after a 6-3 win over the UAB Blazers (13-4) on Tuesday night at Regions Field.
The Crimson Tide’s early success to the year has primarily been on its home turf as the team has only had two true road games to start this season, including the midweek matchup against the Blazers.
Alabama baseball head coach Rob Vaughn emphasized the importance of having a road test days before the team’s three-game set at No. 19 Texas A&M to open conference play.
“Yeah,” said Vaughn. “Our crowd was awesome. This is a road game for us, but it almost felt like a home game at times here when they had the Alabama chants going, but it’s huge. This is gonna be a bear coming into this weekend. A&M’s probably got the most talented team in college baseball and there’s no secret they haven’t played awesome the first four weeks, but they’re going to run three elite arms out there at us.”
The second-year head coach also highlighted the Aggies offense as being a big part of what makes them so challenging to go up against especially on the road.
“It’s a dangerous, dangerous lineup… It’s gonna be a bear on the road. SEC games in general are hard, SEC games on the road are a whole nother level of hard. So, it’s just gonna be about, well we’re gonna send it and try to get one on Friday and then regroup and try it two more times after that.”
The Crimson Tide and Aggies will start their series on Friday night at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.