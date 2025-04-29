Alabama Baseball's RPI Before Vanderbilt Series
In addition to being a battle between two ranked teams this weekend when Alabama and Vanderbilt face off in Nashville, it will also be a showdown between two of the nation's top 15 teams in RPI.
The No. 18 Crimson Tide (35-10, 12-9 SEC) has, as of this writing, an RPI of 14. No. 15 Vanderbilt is at three. The Commodores just lost a road series this past weekend at Ole Miss, while Alabama swept Missouri at home.
Where RPI is concerned, even a sweep did not do the Crimson Tide many favors. The Tigers are 0-21 in the SEC; as such, losses would have hurt more than wins helped. Vanderbilt had the benefit of facing a ranked team. Ole Miss is now No. 18 in RPI and No. 23 in D1Baseball's Top 25. Missouri is 152nd and unranked.
Alabama is currently located one spot behind former opponent Coastal Carolina in RPI (and one spot ahead of the No. 19 Chanticleers in D1Baseball's rankings). The Crimson Tide beat Coastal Carolina on a neutral field in February.
Why do these numbers matter? They are important for purposes of seeding and NCAA Tournament host selection, taking place next month. A team's spot in the top 25 is not the only qualifier for being selected as one of 16 regional hosts. RPI plays a big factor too.
That's why this weekend is important for Alabama, which last hosted in 2023 and made a super regional that summer. A potential road series win against a top five team in RPI would boost the Crimson Tide, which has been in the RPI top 10 before this season.
All 10 teams presently in the RPI top 10 are from either the SEC or ACC. It is a benefit to play in those leagues compared to others due to strength of schedule. The current RPI top 15 is below; Alabama has played four teams that are slotted above it.
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Vanderbilt
4. Auburn
5. Arkansas
6. Florida State
7. North Carolina
8. Clemson
9. LSU
10. Tennessee
11. UC Irvine
12. Oregon State
13. Coastal Carolina
14. Alabama
15. West Virginia