Alabama Baseball's 20-1 Start: Just a Minute
The Alabama baseball team is in a very good spot after the conclusion of its first SEC series of the 2025 season. The Crimson Tide entered this past weekend ranked No. 17 by D1Baseball, and then swept No. 19 Texas A&M (the preseason No. 1) on the road in College Station.
That success brought the Crimson Tide's overall mark to 20-1 in head coach Rob Vaughn's second season, with a 3-0 start in SEC play to go with it. The team entered this season with potential and expectations to accomplish a lot, but this kind of start has launched Alabama into the national scene.
No team reaches 20-1 by accident, even though many of a college baseball squad's first 21 outings are against non-league opponents. Put simply, Alabama has done the fundamentals well. They hit up and down the lineup, their starters are effective, and their bullpen has stepped up when called on.
There will be a big test this weekend in Tuscaloosa when the Crimson Tide hosts reigning national champion Tennessee from Thursday to Saturday. Last season, the two teams played each other in a series at the same venue; Alabama won the last two games to take the set.
This series will show just what Alabama can do against the SEC and the nation's best. Texas A&M is a strong team but has been badly bitten by the injury bug and is missing multiple elite players. The Crimson Tide still did its job in a tough environment, with a huge conference opportunity now on its hands after a midweek game against South Alabama on Tuesday.