After two months out of action, Barcelona return to the playing field on Friday for a behind-closed-doors friendly with Spanish third-division side CE Europa.

The World Cup has kept the majority of Barça’s first teamers busy over the past six weeks and only a handful of regulars are available to Hansi Flick for his first warmup match. While the German will expect his side to brush aside lower-league opponents, he will have to cobble together an unfamiliar XI to take on the assignment.

Bigger preseason tests lie ahead for La Blaugrana, who will be desperate to make a winning start to proceedings. For fringe players and La Masia talents, it’s the perfect opportunity to make a sizeable impression on their manager ahead of the 2026–27 campaign.

Here’s the latest TV and live stream information for the clash.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. CE Europa Kick Off?

Location : Sant Joan Despí, Barcelona, Spain

: Sant Joan Despí, Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper (Behind closed doors)

: Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper (Behind closed doors) Date : Friday, May 24

: Friday, May 24 Kick-off Time: 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. BST

How to Watch Barcelona vs. CE Europa on TV, Live Stream

Unfortunately for Culers eager to catch a glimpse of Friday’s action, there are currently no live streams available anywhere in the world.

Supporters will have to accept postmatch highlights of the fixture.

What’s Next for Barcelona?

Hansi Flick and his players will travel to England. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

After their clash with fellow Catalan outfit Europa, Barça will journey to England for a short preseason tour. At present, only one match has been scheduled against Tom Brady’s Birmingham City on July 31, four days after the team arrive. They will use St George’s Park, home of the England national team, as their training base.

Reports suggest that Barça are eager to schedule another friendly before they depart England on Aug. 4, with Watford or Stoke City potential opponents as things stand. Any clash would be staged behind closed doors, as per Mundo Deportivo.

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