Report: Alabama Relief Pitcher Packy Bradley-Cooney Enters Transfer Portal
Alabama baseball has prioritized relief pitchers in the transfer portal. On Tuesday, the last day for summer portal entries, the program lost another one from its 2025 roster. College Baseball Central's Andrew Riedell reported right-hander Packy Bradley-Cooney is transferring.
Bradley-Cooney had a strong 2024 campaign, which he spent at Campbell, where he posted a team-best six saves in 25 outings and struck out 53 across 39 innings of work. After head coach Justin Haire left for Ohio State, Bradley-Cooney hit the portal and joined Alabama.
The success he experienced on the mound in 2024 did not carry over into this year. Bradley-Cooney pitched in a total of six games, walking more batters than he struck out. In 3.1 innings during his lone season with the Crimson Tide, he issued seven bases on balls and fanned five, recording a 10.80 earned run average. That number was second-worst among pitchers with at least five appearances.
He was a senior this spring; however, Bradley-Cooney spent his first two collegiate seasons at Community College of Baltimore Essex from 2022-23. His sample size there amounted to 23.2 frames. The brief spell at Campbell indicated reasons for optimism about his performance and possible role in Tuscaloosa, though similar results did not materialize.
Bradley-Cooney's showing this season did not come with a massive workload. He only threw in two SEC games: one in March against Tennessee and one in April at Auburn. Interested teams will look more towards what he did in Buies Creek when evaluating a possible fit for him within their respective pitching staffs.