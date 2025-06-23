Where Alabama Baseball's Outgoing Transfers Have Committed
The 2025 college baseball season is officially at its end, with another SEC national champion being crowned as LSU won its second title in three years. Alabama's program has sought roster pieces in the form of transfers, but former players have also departed via the transfer portal.
The most recent portal commitment to another school came from Andre Modugno, who arrived in Tuscaloosa as a two-way prospect and played in one game this season. He got on base once via a walk, announcing his portal entry on June 10.
Modugno redshirted, meaning he has four years of eligibility to go. He revealed on Sunday that he was going to California. He has no evident plans to cease pitching; rather, he included video of himself throwing, along with velocity numbers, when he first shared that he was transferring.
Relief pitcher Ariston Veasey struck out six opposing hitters in 3.2 innings this year. He appeared in six contests across two seasons at Alabama, registering a 9.82 earned run average in 2025. On June 3, he committed to Clemson, staying in the Power Four along with Modugno.
Veasey primarily did low-leverage work during limited showings this spring, still exhausting two years of eligibility from his ledger in the process. He has two remaining.
The Crimson Tide has added more than one option in its bullpen for 2026, bringing in three new committed relievers via the portal. Similarly to Modugno, who took infield reps in the 2025 preseason, Veasey's position group got crowded. When it comes to pitching, Alabama isn't done adding yet.
Alabama's aggressiveness in augmenting its upcoming roster with arms has played a role in the shape this transfer class is taking, regarding both arriving players and departing ones. The outgoing transfer class overwhelmingly contains pitchers, many of whom didn't see a lot of live at-bats, if any.