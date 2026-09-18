The End of a 27-Year Drought Has Left Alabama Baseball Hungry for More

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — How do you balance historic success with a gut-wrenching letdown?

Alabama baseball has had to sit with that question for the past three months, as the program broke through to the College World Series for the first time this century, before being outscored 23-2 over two decisive losses.

"You did something that hadn't been done in 27 years, which should be celebrated," head coach Rob Vaughn said. "But I think all of us also kind of left with a little bit of a sour taste in our mouth because we didn't play our best baseball there, and so I think that makes you hungry to get back to work and have a good off-season and go kick that door down again."

That "sour taste" is still there for all of the players who experienced it, and will not go away anytime soon. It will be up to the Crimson Tide's leaders, including returning captain Will Plattner, to ensure the sting of the ending turns into motivation on the diamond.

"There's this story that we talked about in our team meeting the other week, I don't have the specifics here, but it's like nobody had broken the four-minute mile in however many years, and then one guy broke it, and the next person that did it was like not far behind," Plattner said. "I kind of feel like that's us. We broke that door down, and just getting back there, I think we'll be in a very good spot for when we get there."

Vaughn's previous rosters serve as a reminder of how difficult it is to actually break through. Prior to last year's run, the story of his teams, going back to his time at Maryland, was that they were consistently talented squads that could not break through in the postseason. With the monkey now off his back, Vaughn is applying a common Crimson Tide adage.

"It's just what Coach Saban did here for years, right? The standard, the standard, and the standard," Vaughn said. "There are teams we might have that are better than last year's team that don't get to kick that door down. That's the way this game works. It's not always the best team that wins, but the foundation is just laid in how we go about our business and the brand of baseball we play."

Alabama certainly has the talent to make it back, with a roster headlined by four top-100 2028 MLB Draft prospects, several intriguing transfers, and returning veterans throughout the projected order, softening the impact of the starpower lost from last year's team.

"When you lose Tyler Fay and Zane Adams and Justin LeBron and Brady Neal and Bryce Fowler, you lose some thump. Obviously, you lose some just alpha personalities," Vaughn said. "But that's the fun piece of this for us as coaches, being involved, putting this puzzle back together a little bit, and I think we've got the right pieces in the room. It's our job over the next six months to figure out how to get those guys in the spot that makes us as good as we can be.

"So I love the pieces we have, love the way they work, their intentionality that they've gone about their business, both pitchers and position players, I think it's been elite."

For all of the roster questions that Vaughn still has to answer, Plattner has already made his intentions clear.

"We're very hungry," Plattner said. "I mean, it was awesome to kick the door down and get back there. But you always had that tight, hungry feeling of us not even winning a game there. We want to get back there and actually show that we can win and accomplish that."

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