Former Alabama Pitcher Dylan Smith Called up to Majors: Roll Call, May 30, 2025
Dylan Smith was known as "the real deal" during his days playing baseball for the Crimson Tide, and now the former Alabama pitcher is getting his shot in the major leagues. According to multiple reports, Smith is being called up to the Detroit Tigers.
He pitched at Alabama from 2019-2021, forgoing his senior season for the 2021 MLB Draft. Smith was selected in the third round by the Tigers and has been working his way up their farm system, just recently getting called up to Triple-A in Toledo.
If he sees game action with the Tigers, it will be his MLB debut. Smith joins fellow former Alabama pitcher Chase Lee in Detroit, who also made his majors debut this season.
Friday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and Field: NCAA East First Round Day 3, Jax Track at Hodges Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida, All Day, ESPN+
- Baseball vs. Miami in NCAA Hattiesburg Regional, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, 2 p.m. CT, ESPN2
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Track and Field at NCAA East First Round- On the second day of the NCAA East First Round meet, the Alabama track and field program saw five student-athletes punch their tickets for next month’s National Championships. Christopher Crawford (19.09m | 62-7.75) and Trevor Gunzell (19.23m | 63-1.25) claimed national berths in the shot put, before Mariia Horielova (long jump, 6.43m | 21-1.25) and Megan Albamonti (javelin, 52.94m | 173-8) advanced in their respective events. UA distance runner Brenda Tuwei closed the night with a personal-best, fifth-place finish in her 10,000-meter race (32:48.02).
SEC News:
Rule Change Makes Mike Leach Eligible For College Football Hall Of Fame
SEC Updates and Announces Steeper Penalties For Court and Field Storming
Did You Notice?
- Alabama outfielder Audrey Vandagriff was named a First Team All-American by D1Softball.
- Major League Baseball announced that it would be investing in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. Multiple Alabama softball legends are involved with the AUSL. Kelly Kretschman is the head coach of the Volts. Montana Fouts is a pitcher for the Talons and will play with her former Tide teammate Ally Shipman. Also, the championship series will be played at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa this July.
- Former Alabama golfer Jiwon Jeon is two shots off the lead after the first round at the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills Golf Course, shooting a 2-under par 70 on Thursday.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
92 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 30, 1955: Bart Starr was named winner of the "Jimmie Moore Memorial Trophy," given annually to an A-Club senior with the highest grade point average. In addition to playing quarterback, Starr was voted the second best punter in the nation the previous year.
May 30, 1993: Ryan Kelly was born in West Chester Township, Ohio.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“If you work harder than somebody else, chances are you'll beat him though he has more talent than you.” — Bart Starr