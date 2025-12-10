Tigers Bring Back Reliever Kyle Finnegan After Impressive Season Following Deadline Deal
The Tigers are bringing back relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan on a two-year, $19 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday night. The contract can max out at $20 million FanSided’s Robert Murray reported.
Detroit acquired Finnegan at the trade deadline this past summer, and proved his worth down the stretch. In 16 game appearances with the Tigers, Finnegan posted a 1.50 ERA with 23 strikeouts, nine hits and three earned runs over 18 innings pitched. He also had four saves and three holds.
He began the 2025 season with the Nationals, for whom he had played his entire MLB career before being traded to the Tigers ahead of the deadline. In 2024, which was his fifth season in Washington, Finnegan was named an All-Star. Finnegan posted a career-high 38 saves that season.
Since 2023, Finnegan has accumulated 90 saves, which is the fifth-most in MLB in that span. Last season, he had 20 saves in Washington before adding the four saves in Detroit, with Will Vest serving as the Tigers’ primary closer.