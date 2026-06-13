How Alabama Baseball Has Fared During Its Five Previous CWS Appearances

Alabama baseball isn't too familiar with the city of Omaha. The Crimson Tide recently reached the College World Series for the first time since 1999. For reference, head coach Rob Vaughn was about a month away from his 12th birthday.

The College World Series was first played in Michigan in 1947, and then once again the following year. The tournament was moved to Wichita, Kansas, in 1949, but it found its permanent home in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1950.

Alabama's first-ever appearance in the CWS was a special one, as the Crimson Tide was one of the first eight teams to compete at the Omaha venue in 1950. It's one of the five College World Series tournaments Alabama has competed in before this year. Here's a look at UA's history in the prestigious event.

1950

Alabama Resumé

Head coach: Tilden Campbell

Record: 20-10 (12-4 SEC)

Clinched CWS berth after winning District III Playoff

Alabama Results

Upper Round 1: Alabama 9, Bradley 2

Upper Round 2: Washington 9, Alabama 1

Lower Round 2: Wisconsin 3, Alabama 1

Alabama Player Who had the Best MLB Career

Frank Lary, pitcher: 12 seasons, two-time All-Star, 1961 Gold Glove, 3.49 ERA, 1,009 strikeouts.

Best MLB Career(s) From Other 1950 CWS Teams

Gene Conley, pitcher (Washington State): 11 seasons, four-time All-Star, 1957 World Series champion; six seasons in the NBA and three-time champion with the Boston Celtics.

1983

Alabama Resumé

Head coach: Barry Shollenberger

Record: 43-9 (14-7)

Clinched CWS berth after winning South Regional in Tallahassee, Florida

Alabama Results

Upper Round 1: Alabama 6, Arizona State 5 (11 innings)

Upper Round 2: Alabama 6, Michigan 5

Upper Final: Texas 6, Alabama 4 (10 innings)

Semifinals: Alabama 6, Arizona State 0

Final: Texas 4, Alabama 3

Alabama Player Who had the Best MLB Career

Dave Magadan, infielder: 16 seasons: 1,197 career hits, 516 runs, 495 RBIs and 42 home runs on a .228 batting average.

Best MLB Career(s) From Other 1983 CWS Teams

Barry Bonds, outfielder (Arizona State): 22 seasons, 14-time All-Star, 7-time NL MVP, 8-time Gold Glove, MLB's all-time home runs, walks and intentional bases on balls leader

Roger Clemens, pitcher (Texas): 24 seasons, 11-time All-Star, 7-time Cy Young, two Triple Crowns, 1986 AL MVP, two-time World Series champion

Barry Larkin, shortstop (Michigan): 19 seasons, 12-time All-Star, 3-time Gold Glove, 1995 NL MVP, 1990 World Series champion, Hall of Fame

1996

Alabama Resumé

Head coach: Jim Wells

Record: 49-17 (20-10 SEC)

Clinched CWS berth as No. 1 overall seed after winning South I Regional in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama Results

First Round: Alabama 7, Oklahoma State 5

Second Round: Miami (Fla.) 15, Alabama 1

Second Round: Clemson 14, Alabama 13

Alabama Player Who had the Best MLB Career

Dustan Mohr, outfielder: seven seasons, 504 games played, 340 hits, 203 runs, 156 RBIs, 49 home runs on a .249 batting average.

Best MLB Career(s) From Other 1996 CWS Teams

Pat Burrell, leftfielder/first baseman (Miami): 12 seasons, 1,640 games played, 1,393 hits, 976 RBIs, 767 runs, 292 home runs on a .235 batting average, two-time World Series champion

1997

Alabama Resumé

Head coach: Jim Wells

Record: 52-12 (20-9 SEC)

Clinched CWS berth as No. 1 overall seed after winning South II Regional in Tuscaloosa

Alabama Results

First Round: Alabama 3, Mississippi State 2

Second Round: Miami (Fla.) 6, Alabama 1

Second Round: Alabama 9, Mississippi State 5

Semifinals: Game 1 – Alabama 8, Miami 6; Game 2 – Alabama 8, Miami 2

Final: LSU 13, Alabama 6

Alabama Player Who had the Best MLB Career

Aside from Dustan Mohr, Andy Phillips would be next: five seasons: 259 games, 557 at-bats, 139 hits, 77 runs, 70 RBIs, 34 walks and 14 home runs on a .250 batting average.

Best MLB Career(s) From Other 1997 CWS Teams

Lance Berkman, outfielder and first baseman (Rice): 15 seasons, 6-time All-Star, 2011 World Series champion, 1,905 hits, 1,234 RBIs, 1,146 runs and 366 home runs on a .293 batting average

Tim Hudson, pitcher (Auburn): 17 seasons, 4-time All-Star, 2014 World Series champion, 479 starts, 222-133 record, 3.49 ERA, 2,080 strikeouts

Troy Glaus, corner infielder (UCLA): 13 seasons, 4-time All-Star, 2002 World Series champion and MVP, 1,375 hits, 950 RBIs, 889 runs and 320 home runs on a .254 batting average

1999

Alabama Resumé

Head coach: Jim Wells

Record: 51-14 (21-9 SEC)

Clinched CWS berth as No. 5 overall seed after winning Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Alabama Results

First Round: Alabama 11, Oklahoma State 3

Second Round: Miami (Fla.) 8, Alabama 1

Second Round: Alabama 6, Rice 5

Semifinals: Miami 5, Alabama 2

Alabama Player Who had the Best MLB Career

Lance Cormier, pitcher: eight seasons, 290 games (24 starts and 68 finished), 468.2 innings, 24-28 record, 5.07 ERA.

Best MLB Career(s) From Other 1999 CWS Teams

Reed Johnson, outfielder (Cal State Fullerton): 13 seasons, 1,014 hits, 518 runs, 408 RBIs, 65 home runs and 134 HBP on a .279 batting average.

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