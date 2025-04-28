How Alabama Baseball's Unbeaten SEC Weekend Affected League Standings
The No. 18 Alabama baseball team (35-10, 12-9 SEC) got things going back in the right direction this past weekend with a home sweep of Missouri. It was the Crimson Tide's first SEC series win in the month of April, and the result paid dividends in the conference standings.
Entering last week, Alabama was 9-9 in league play and would have been the No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournament had the 2025 campaign ended then. After three more conference wins, the team is now No. 7 and once again tied with No. 15 Vanderbilt in league play. Both are 12-9 in conference play.
The teams will face one another this weekend in Nashville. That outcome will finally determine which side gets the tiebreaker, as the preeminent facet on that front is head-to-head play. Alabama and Vanderbilt would each receive a first-round bye in Hoover if the season ended Monday. That privilege goes to the top eight teams on the leaderboard.
The Crimson Tide is still 1-3 in its last four SEC series, but the Commodores were defeated this past weekend in a series at Ole Miss. Vanderbilt plays a midweek this week, facing off with a talented Indiana State team at home on Tuesday. Alabama's next (and final) midweek is not until May 6.
Only three SEC series remain in the regular season before the conference tournament next month. The following reflects, in order, how the conference standings look ahead of the coming weekend. Alabama would face one of Oklahoma (which it beat in a home series in March) or South Carolina in round two if the tournament were happening with a bracket based on this exact list.
1. Texas
2. Arkansas
3. LSU
4. Tennessee
5. Ole Miss
6. Vanderbilt
7. Alabama
8. Georgia
9. Auburn
10. Oklahoma
11. Kentucky
12. Florida
13. Texas A&M
14. Mississippi State
15. South Carolina
16. Missouri
