How to Watch: Alabama Baseball in Tallahassee Regional
The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team takes the field for the first time in a week and a half on Friday evening for its first matchup in the Tallahassee Regional against the University of Central Florida Knights.
The Crimson Tide was selected as a No. 2-seed, a surprise to most as the team was projected to be a No. 3-seed after its sour end to the regular season. The bid marks the second consecutive year that Alabama will compete in postseason play and the third time in the past four years.
Alabama left-handed pitcher Greg Farone (5-3, 4.46 ERA) will start on the mound. The senior will be making his 17th start of the year and has allowed 71 hits including 14 home runs, 37 runs (35 earned), walked 21 batters, and struck out 67 in 70.2 innings of work.
Central Florida will start right-handed pitcher Dom Stagliano (3-4, 3.73 ERA), who has primarily been used as the Saturday starter in the Knights regular-season rotation. In his 70 innings pitched, the junior has allowed 48 hits including nine home runs, 31 runs (29 earned), walked 22 batters, and struck out 63.
As for the other teams in the regional, Florida State will start Carson Dorsey on Friday and Jamie Arnold on Saturday. Seminoles head coach Link Jarrett confirmed to the media on Thursday morning that sophomore right-handed pitcher Cam Leiter, who has missed two months with an injury, will be out this weekend. Stetson has yet to announce its rotation.
Here is all the information for the matchups:
Who: Florida State Seminoles (45-16, 20-13 ACC), Alabama Crimson Tide (33-23, 13-18 SEC), Central Florida Knights (35-19, 14-15 Big 12), and Stetson Hatters (40-20, 20-10 ASUN).
When:
- Friday, May 31
(Game 1): No. 1-seeded Florida State vs. No. 4-seeded Stetson | 11 a.m. CT | ACC Network
(Game 2): No. 2-seeded Alabama vs. No. 3-seeded UCF | 5 p.m. CT | ESPN+
- Saturday, June 1
(Game 3): Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | 11 a.m. CT | TBD
(Game 4): Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 4 p.m CT | TBD
- Sunday, June 2
(Game 5): Loser of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3 | 11 a.m. CT | TBD
(Game 6): Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 | 5 .m. CT | TBD
- Monday, June 3
(Game 7): If necessary game | TBD | TBD
Where: Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
TV: ESPN+.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM. Roger Hoover will be on the call.
Last Outing, FSU: The Seminoles lost to the Duke Blue Devils 16-4 in the ACC Championship on Sunday afternoon.
Last Outing, Alabama: The Crimson Tide lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks 10-5 in the opening round of the SEC Tournament on May 21.
Last Outing, UCF: The Knights lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 10-1 in the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals on Friday night.
Last Outing, Stetson: The Hatters defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 5-3 in the ASUN Championship on Sunday afternoon.