How to Watch Alabama Baseball's Home Series Against North Dakota State
The past calendar week has been busy for the Alabama baseball team. After sweeping the field at the Jax College Baseball Classic last weekend, the Crimson Tide will be back at home for a Friday-Sunday series against North Dakota State.
First pitch in the opening game of the series is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT, followed by a Saturday start time of 2 p.m. CT and a Sunday matinee starting at 1 p.m. CT. The weekend pitching rotation for Alabama (9-0) will be the same as it has been to start the 2025 campaign.
That means lefty Zane Adams will get the ball on Friday, followed by righties Riley Quick and Bobby Alcock, respectively, in the next two games. All three contests will be available to watch on SEC Network+.
North Dakota State is 1-6, but has played a challenging schedule to date. It was swept by No. 19 Dallas Baptist at Horner Ballpark, followed by losing two straight against a good Lamar team. The team's lone win came on Feb. 25 against UTRGV.
In Alabama's last outing, on Feb. 25, it faced Jacksonville State for the first time this season and won 20-11. In spite of some difficulties out of the bullpen, the Crimson Tide used a 13-run second inning to build a hefty advantage that was too much to chip away at.
The Bison did not play a midweek, making the visitors the fresher team. Regardless of the outcome in Tuscaloosa this weekend, the road does not get easier in the immediate future for North Dakota State, which faces LSU on the road for two games from March 4-5.