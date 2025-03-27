Bama Central

How To Watch Alabama Baseball's Top-15 Home Series Against Oklahoma

The Crimson Tide will face the Sooners in Oklahoma's third-ever conference series as an SEC team.

Will Miller

Alabama designated hitter Coleman Mizell (15) on the basepaths.
Alabama designated hitter Coleman Mizell (15) on the basepaths. / Alabama Athletics

The Alabama baseball team spent its most recent midweek game away from home, defeating North Alabama 4-3 on Tuesday in Huntsville, but the Crimson Tide returns home this weekend for a huge conference series against No. 9 Oklahoma.

No. 12 Alabama (23-3) has the same record through two series of league play as the Sooners; both are 4-2, though Oklahoma (21-3) has won its two series, while the Crimson Tide is 1-1. Alabama lost one to No. 1 Tennessee after dropping the last two games of the set in Tuscaloosa last weekend.

This weekend's series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium will run from Friday through Sunday, as opposed to Thursday-Saturday. The full start times and broadcast details, weather permitting, can be found below.

How to Watch Game One of Alabama's Series Against Oklahoma

The first game of the weekend will be a true night game on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The contest will be streamed on SEC Network+. Alabama is 2-0 in series-opening games during conference play this season, beating Texas A&M in its SEC opener and Tennessee last Thursday.

How to Watch Game Two of Alabama's Series Against Oklahoma

The series' second act, which will be a potential clincher for one of the two sides, will be on national television via the SEC Network. This is scheduled to be the Crimson Tide's third nationally televised game of the 2025 campaign and second on SEC Network. First pitch is slotted for noon CT.

How to Watch Game Three of Alabama's Series Against Oklahoma

The third and final game of the series will revert back to SEC Network+. It has a start time of 1 p.m. CT, meaning there are two scheduled day games in the same weekend series. It is not always customary for a Saturday game to start earlier than the Sunday game, but this was the case in Alabama's first SEC series against Texas A&M (which it swept).

