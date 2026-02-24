How To Watch Alabama Baseball's Road Test Against Ranked Southern Miss

Alabama baseball saw its 2025 season end at Pete Taylor Park in the Hattiesburg Regional. The Crimson Tide went 0-2, dropping the opener to Miami before losing an elimination game to hosts Southern Miss. On Tuesday, Alabama returns to Hattiesburg for the first time since that ill-fated tournament appearance.

"I don't know if it's extra motivation as much as it is, like man, like that's the team that's standing in the way," head coach Rob Vaughn said of the matchup.

The Crimson Tide enters the matchup with the Golden Eagles at 7-1, coming off a sweep of Rhode Island last weekend. Southern Miss is 6-1, coming off a massive win over ranked Oregon State. Both teams lost their season openers and are undefeated since.

Alabama had a dominant offensive weekend against the Rams, scoring 38 runs over three games. Justin Lebron hit three home runs in the series, and transfers Justin Osterhouse and John Lemm also went yard for the first times in their respective Crimson Tide careers. The bats will need to stay hot in a matchup against a Golden Eagles team looking that is ranked in the top 25 of every major poll.

How to Watch Alabama Against Southern Miss:

Who: Alabama (7-1), Southern Miss (6-1)

When: Tuesday, Feb. 24 — 6 p.m. CT

Where: Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Mississippi

TV: Streaming on ESPN+

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, or The Varsity Network online.

Probable Starting Pitchers:

RHP JT Blackwood (UA) vs. RHP Dylan Causey (USM)

Blackwood made his first start of the season last Tuesday against Samford in Alabama's only road game of the season thus far. He had a very good outing, allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. His only other action of the season came in the season-opener against Washington State, where he gave up a home run in Alabama's 8-4 loss to the Cougars.

Causey is a freshman and will be making his first career start. He has pitched 2.0 innings over three bullpen appearances this season, striking out two batters and allowing zero hits or runs.

Read more on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI:

Stop Overreacting To Early-Season Baseball Performances: Just A Minute

Views From Alabama's Series Sweep of Rhode Island: Photo Gallery

Justin Osterhouse Breaks Out Of Early-Season Slump With Multi-Hit Performance

Alabama Returns to Standard In 19-4 Annihilation Of Rhode Island