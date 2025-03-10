How to Watch No. 17 Alabama Baseball's Regions Field Game Against UAB
No two college baseball seasons are exactly alike. One thing that happens every season, however, is that Alabama and UAB play each other. The two schools, located approximately an hour apart, even managed to get a game in during the 2020 season right before COVID-19 shut everything down.
On Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT, the No. 17 Crimson Tide and Blazers will meet again at Regions Field in Birmingham, also home of the Double-A Birmingham Barons. The contest begins at 6 p.m. CT and will be available to watch on ESPN+.
Alabama is 16-1 overall amid an impressive start to year two under Rob Vaughn. UAB, which has former Crimson Tide designated hitter and outfielder Camden Hayslip on its roster, has gotten off to a 13-3 start that includes a win over No. 25 Auburn.
In last season's meeting at Regions Field, the Crimson Tide and Blazers went into extra innings before Alabama won 9-7. UAB won the rematch at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, 5-2. It was a somewhat rare midweek setback for the Crimson Tide.
The Blazers have had Alabama's number on a few occasions in recent years. Furthermore, this UAB team is 8-0 at home; it is 1-0 at Regions after playing host to Auburn there. The Crimson Tide is 1-0 in true road games, having defeated Jacksonville State on March 4.
Right-hander JT Blackwood has been Alabama's go-to option when it comes to getting the ball for midweek games. He is 2-0 with a 5.11 earned run average across four total appearances (three starts) to date.