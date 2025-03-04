How to Watch No. 23 Alabama Baseball's Midweek Ranked Matchup Against No. 19 Troy
The Alabama baseball team was ranked by D1Baseball for the first time this season on Monday, and on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT, the No. 23 Crimson Tide will meet another team from the rankings in Tuscaloosa.
No. 19 Troy, a familiar adversary, will have the opportunity to be the first team to beat Alabama in 2025. The Crimson Tide is 12-0, sweeping North Dakota State at home this past weekend. The Trojans, led by Skylar Meade, are 11-1.
Only No. 22 Auburn has triumphed over Troy this season. Wednesday's game between the Crimson Tide and Trojans will be available to watch on SEC Network+ at 4 p.m.
Alabama and Troy have duked it out in several close games in the past, sometimes with strange endings. in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, a late Troy error essentially gifted the Crimson Tide a win at the Tuscaloosa Regional, shortly before head coach Rob Vaughn was hired.
Last season, the foes met twice, first in Tuscaloosa and then in Troy. Alabama won both times, each by one run. On March 6, 2024, almost a full year ago, the Crimson Tide won 8-7. Two months later, on May 7, Alabama beat then-No. 21 Troy 7-6 with an 8-3 double play to end it.
That makes Vaughn unbeaten at the Capstone against the Trojans and coach Skylar Meade. Troy has more than enough bulletin-board material from the last couple of years for motivation to beat Alabama. However it goes on Wednesday, the two sides will meet one another again at Riddle-Pace Field in Troy on May 6.