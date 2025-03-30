Instant Analysis: Alabama Baseball 8, Oklahoma 6
Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Peyton Davis and Will Miller share their thoughts on Alabama's series victory against the Oklahoma Sooners
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – It seems like the Crimson Tide has been in a big moment every other game. In the brutal SEC, game three rubber-matches are often the ones that are looked back on as either a major momentum boost or one that got away. There were high stakes against the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday afternoon.
In wake of Bobby Alcock taking the ball yesterday afternoon, right-hander, Aeden Finateri (0-0, 2.61 ERA) got the nod facing an Oklahoma lineup that got out to an early lead in the early innings of game two.
The Sooners picked up the game's first run, as Finateri ran into trouble with control and walked the bases loaded, but he was able to battle back and get out of the jam limiting the damage to just a run.
Alabama would immediately get the run back and then some. After a one-out hit batter and walk, third baseman Jason Torres went the other way, hitting a ball that just got over the right field wall to make it a 3-1 Alabama lead after one.
A 32-minute rain delay followed, but Coach Vaughn decided to give the ball back to Finateri, to which he responded with three straight scoreless frames after sitting down for 45 minutes.
Bryce Fowler broke his slump ending the weekend series with back-to-back multi-hit games after getting moved to the bottom of the lineup. He saw the first pitch after the rain delay and lined it into the left field corner for a double, later scoring.
The Crimson Tide would build its lead all the way up to 8-1 before, but the momentum halted in the top of the fifth, as a collision in left-center with Kade Snell and Richie Bonomolo left both down. Bonomolo would return after clearing a concussion evaluation, but Snell would not return as he needed stitches on his hand.
The Sooners eventually struck back, scoring four runs between the seventh and eighth inning to make the score 8-6 ahead of the bottom of the inning.
After Fowler led off with his second double, the rain yet again picked up, and the tarp was brought onto the field for yet another delay.
After 34 more minutes, Bryce Fowler stood on third with one out in the eighth, but he would be stranded there as it remained 8-6 with right-hander, Carson Ozmer tasked with getting the save.
Ozmer shut down the Sooners in order, and showed again that him and the rest of the Alabama players would not let these elongated stoppages deny them from taking a series win.
The Crimson Tide (25-4, 6-3 SEC) will be back in Sewell-Thomas to face the Sanford Bulldogs (14-14, 1-2 Southern) on Tuesday night at 6 p.m CT.