Live Blog: No. 18 Alabama Baseball at No. 23 Florida (Game 3)
SEC Tournament action begins next week for the conference's baseball clubs, but first up is the final series of the regular season. No. 18 Alabama has surging No. 23 Florida on its plate in a road series that is instrumental in shaping the postseason future of the winning team.
The Crimson Tide bolstered its hosting chances by a substantial margin with a series win at home against No. 10 Georgia last weekend. But that was somewhat tarnished on Thursday evening as the Gators defeated Alabama 7-6 in Gainesville.
Alabama led 5-0 after three innings, but blew yet another big lead. The Tide also blew a five-run lead in a May 4 loss at Vanderbilt, taking a 7-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth in a tied series. Had the Crimson Tide held on then and on Thursday, it would have 17 wins and been comfortably inside the NCAA Tournament hosting bubble.
However, the Crimson Tide stormed back on Friday night with a 9-6 victory. Alabama held a commanding 9-2 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth, but the Gators took control of closing pitcher Carson Ozmer, who holds the program record for most saves in a season. Nevertheless, as the score suggests, he got the job done.
Alabama (40-14, 16-13 SEC) aims to finish the regular season strong with a series win over Florida (36-19, 14-15 SEC) in Game 3 on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. If Alabama wins, it will receive a bye in the first round of the SEC Tournament
Left-hander Zane Adams (7-2, 4.84 ERA) gets the ball for the Crimson Tide, while left-hander Aidan King (5-2, 2.90 ERA) is on the mound for the Gators.
Bottom: 1: FLORIDA 1, ALABAMA 0
- And just like Game 1, Florida got the scoreboard running in the first inning as leadoff hitter and shortstop Bobby Boser smashed the fourth pitch of the game over the wall in right center.
Top 1:
- King struck out Alabama right fielder Bryce Fowler and shortstop Justin Lebron to start Saturday afternoon. The frame ended shortly after as Alabama captain Kade Snell grounded out to King.
- In the first inning of Game 2, Florida pitcher Pierce Coppola struck out the side. Coppola is a redshirt junior who has experience in high pressure games like this series. Game 3 Florida pitcher Aidan King is a freshman.