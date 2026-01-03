Alabama Freshman Offensive Lineman Opts to Enter Transfer Portal

Alabama freshman offensive tackle Micah DeBose is opting to enter the transfer portal according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. The former 4-star recruit made one appearance in 2025, against Eastern Illinois, preserving his redshirt, and will now look to continue his college football career somewhere else.

The 6-foot-5, 319-pound lineman played his high school football at Vigor, winning a 4A state championship in 2021 for Markus Cook, and finished at Theodore for Steve Mask in south Alabama. He was considered the No. 11 interior offensive lineman and No. 13 player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2025. DeBose was selected for the Under Armour All-American Game in high school

BREAKING: Alabama true freshman OL Micah DeBose is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’5 320 OL was ranked as a four-star recruit in the 2025 Class (per On3)



He’ll have 4 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/u9oX5OOiFF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 3, 2026

A former recruit under Nick Saban's tutelage worked at both guard and tackle this season as he acclimated to the college game. He came to the Capstone in a highly touted offensive line recruiting class of 2024, but only tackle Michael Carroll saw significant playing time during the year.

DeBose was not at all short on major interest from big-time schools all across college football during his recruitment. In the SEC alone, he held offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, and others. He was also offered by the likes of Ohio State, Penn State, Florida State, Michigan, and more. The bemoth tackle committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in January of 2023, but decommitted from Kirby Smart's program in December of 2023.

DeBose becomes the ninth Alabama player to enter the transfer portal, following wide receiverAeryn "Bubba" Hampton, defensive back Kameron Howard, offensive lineman Roq Montgomery, running back Richard Young, wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe, offensive lineman Olaus Alinen, and offensive lineman Joseph Ionata.

Barring NFL Draft decisions and more transfer portal additions the Crimson Tide currently has a number of offensive lineman on the roster for 2025, Casey Poe, Mal Waldrep, Michael Carrol, William Sanders, Parker Brailsford, Kadyn Proctor, Wilkin Formby, Arkel Anugwom, Jackson Lloyd with incoming freshman Bryson Cooley, Chris Booker, Bear Fretwell, and Tyrell Miller.

The transfer portal officially opens on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.

DeBose will have four years of eligibility remaining.