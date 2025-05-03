Live Blog: No. 18 Alabama Baseball at No. 15 Vanderbilt (Game 2)
The Alabama baseball team's Saturday afternoon game against Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field is a must-win for the visitors to even an important SEC series at one win apiece.
No. 15 Vanderbilt (33-13, 13-9 SEC) won game one on Friday night by a 12-2 score, forcing the run rule into effect after eight innings. The No. 18 Crimson Tide's only two runs of the contest were in the top of the eighth inning.
The first five innings of Friday's game were scoreless, before the Commodores scored in droves in the late frame to put the game away. Vanderbilt scored three runs in the sixth inning, a further three in the seventh and six runs in the eighth, ending things early.
The contest will start at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Friday's opening game of the series was delayed by an hour and a half due to unfavorable weather conditions; it commenced at 7:30 p.m. after initially being set for a 6 p.m. first pitch.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from game two of Alabama at Vanderbilt. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame:
- First pitch has been pushed back to 3 p.m. CT from its originally scheduled 2 p.m. start. Once again, weather rears its ugly head here in early May.
- Friday's game was Alabama's first loss since bringing back the camo hats that were an iconic part of its 2023 season. The Crimson Tide has worn the hats in each of its last four games.