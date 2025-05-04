Live Blog: No. 18 Alabama Baseball at No. 15 Vanderbilt (Game 3)
Alabama baseball has a massive game on its hands on Sunday afternoon in Nashville. The No. 18 Crimson Tide and No. 15 Vanderbilt are set for the rubber match in a three-game series. If Alabama wins, it will have its second conference series win in a row after losing each of the prior three.
Vanderbilt (33-14, 13-10 SEC) won the series opener in eight innings, 12-2, on Friday night. The first five innings were scoreless on both sides; a late onslaught by the home team skewed the scoreboard dramatically. The Commodores plated six runs in the eighth inning to invoke the run rule.
The Crimson Tide (36-11, 13-10 SEC) responded with a game two win on Saturday afternoon, the beneficiary of a great all-around pitching performance. Riley Quick tossed six-plus innings and closer Carson Ozmer tied a single-season program record by earning his 14th save of the season.
Designated hitter Coleman Mizell also had a pair of extra-base hits, one of which was a home run. He has been a major player in the past two SEC weekends for Alabama.
Sunday's game will be televised on SEC Network, with a 3 p.m. CT first pitch time. Both of the series' first two games were delayed an hour and a half due to inclement weather. Crimson Tide sophomore Zane Adams, who threw a seven-inning complete game against Missouri at home last weekend, will start against the Commodores.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from the series finale of Alabama at Vanderbilt. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame:
- If Carson Ozmer is used today and gets another save, he will set a new record for most saves by an Alabama closer in a single season.