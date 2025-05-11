Live Blog: Georgia at Alabama Baseball (Game 2, Resumed)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— With No. 23 Alabama leading No. 6 Georgia 6-2 in the top of the fifth inning, the second game of Friday night's doubleheader in Tuscaloosa was suspended due to rain.
Continued adverse weather on Saturday pushed the closing frames of that contest further back, to Sunday morning. The Bulldogs won the series opener 19-3 in seven innings on Friday evening.
There is one out in the top of the fifth, and that's where things stand entering Sunday. Georgia shortstop Kolby Branch, who was a power threat in the first game of the series, was batting. Alabama's Riley Quick was pitching but he will not take the mound again.
First pitch on Mother's Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT. The remaining innings of this game, as well as the seven-inning series finale, will be live streamed on SEC Network+. The third game of the series is scheduled to start roughly 30 minutes after the end of the second.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from the conclusion of Friday night's previously suspended game between Alabama and Georgia. The most recent updates will appear at the top, while the previous updates from the portion of the game played Friday are contained below.
Pregame (Sunday):
- Sunday doubles as Senior Day for Alabama. These are the final home games the Crimson Tide will play in the regular season.
Fifth Inning:
- Friday's doubleheader finale has been suspended due to rain with Alabama leading 6-2 and one out in the top of the fifth. Play is scheduled to resume at a time TBD.
- Rain delay has been called for with one out in the top of the fifth and a Georgia runner on third.
- Phelps hits a one-out double to left field and advances to third on a wild pitch. The rain is really starting to come down now with two outs until a complete game can be declared.
Fourth Inning:
- Alabama leaves a man on second base to close out the fourth, but is otherwise productive ina two-run frame. Almost halfway through the doubleheader finale in Tuscaloosa.
- Bryce Fowler tucks a two-run home run just inside the foul pole in right field, extending the Alabama lead to 6-2. Brady Neal walked in the prior at-bat.
- Slate Alford goes down looking with a man on and two outs. Quick has steadied himself after the first inning. Meanwhile, Alabama still has the 4-2 advantage on the scoreboard.
Third Inning:
- A Jason Torres groundout on a close play (heck of a stab by the Bulldogs second baseman) ends the third. Alabama does not opt to challenge the ruling, and we play on at Sewell-Thomas Stadium through three innings.
- Cade Brown grounds out, leaving one runner on base for Georgia in the third. Quick struck out two in the inning. Alabama still leads it 4-2.
Second Inning:
- Will Hodo sends a high flyout to left to end the second inning. No hits for the Crimson Tide in the frame.
- Quick strands Bulldog runners on second and third, keeping the score at 4-2 in favor of Alabama halfway through two innings.
- Nolan McCarthy moves the runner to third but is retired after an eight-pitch plate appearance.
- A wild pitch from Quick puts a Georgia runner into scoring position with one out.
First Inning:
- Fowler grounds out, bringing the inning to an end.
- Goldstein walks Brady Neal to load the bases, and the Crimson Tide has batted around in the first inning.
- Georgia is already going to a new pitcher, sending Charlie Goldstein to the mound with two runners on and two away.
- Jason Torres connects on a single with men at the corners to plate Bonomolo. Alabama 4, Georgia 2. Marathon first inning has gone in the home team's favor.
- Staton hits a sac fly to score Snell and give Alabama the lead. Crimson Tide 3, Bulldogs 2.
- A wild pitch to Garrett Staton moves the runners up an extra base with one out.
- Back-to-back walks issued by Kolten Smith to Kade Snell and Richie Bonomolo Jr. Nobody out in the home first.
- Justin Lebron ties the game with a two-run moonshot to left field for his 17th home run of the season. Alabama 2, Georgia 2.
- Bryce Fowler leads off the bottom of the first for Alabama with a single.
- Quick induces an inning-ending groundout to retire the side with two Bulldogs left on. First turn to the plate of the game for Alabama coming up.
- Tre Phelps, who had six RBIs in game one, continues his hot streak with an RBI single. Georgia 2, Alabama 0.
- Robbie Burnett gets the Bulldogs on the board with an RBI groundout. Georgia 1, Alabama 0. Visitors score first for the second straight game.
- Georgia begins the game with back-to-back singles off Riley Quick, and then the runners get a free 90 because of a wild pitch.
Pregame (Friday):
Alabama's lineup:
1. Bryce Fowler, right field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
5. Will Hodo, first base
6. Garrett Staton, second base
7. Coleman Mizell, designated hitter
8. Jason Torres, third base
9. Brady Neal, catcher
P: Riley Quick (RHP)
Georgia's lineup:
1. Nolan McCarthy, center field
2. Slate Alford, third base
3. Robbie Burnett, left field
4. Tre Phelps, first base
5. Kolby Branch, shortstop
6. Ryan Black, second base
7. Cade Brown, right field
8. Daniel Jackson, catcher
9. Henry Hunter, designated hitter
P: Kolten Smith (RHP)