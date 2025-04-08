Live Blog: No. 12 Alabama Baseball vs. No. 23 Southern Miss
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Sewell-Thomas Stadium has been home to many ranked matchups since its renovation was completed nine years ago. On Tuesday night, it hosts another, as No. 12 Alabama draws No. 23 Southern Miss.
The contest begins at 6 p.m. CT and can be streamed on SEC Network+. These two programs have met on the field every consecutive season since 2021. The last time the Crimson Tide and Golden Eagles met in Tuscaloosa, Alabama won 13-0 in 2023.
Crimson Tide coach Rob Vaughn opted to give freshman Peyton Steele the very first start of his college career on Tuesday. He bats eighth and will patrol left field. It is not Steele's first appearance of the 2025 season, but one's first start coming against a ranked team is noteworthy.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame:
- Freshman Peyton Steele gets his first start of the season in left field. Brady Neal is back to his natural position behind the plate.
Alabama's lineup:
1. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, designated hitter
4. Jason Torres, third base
5. Will Hodo, first base
6. Garrett Staton, second base
7. Bryce Fowler, right field
8. Peyton Steele, left field
9. Brady Neal, catcher
P: Aeden Finateri (RHP)
Southern Miss's lineup:
1. Jake Cook, center fielder
2. Nick Monistere, second base
3. Matthew Russo, first base
4. Davis Gillespie, left field
5. Carson Paetow, right field
6. Drey Barrett, third base
7. Ozzie Pratt, shortstop
8. Tucker Stockman, catcher
9. Joey Urban, designated hitter
P: Matthew Adams (RHP)