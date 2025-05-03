Live Blog: No. 18 Alabama Baseball at No. 15 Vanderbilt (Game 1)
Not since the 2023 season have Alabama and Vanderbilt matched up. That changes starting Friday night in Nashville as the No. 18 Crimson Tide meets the No. 15 Commodores for the first of three huge games.
Alabama (35-10, 12-9 SEC) swept Missouri at home last weekend in the only SEC series it won for the month of April. The Crimson Tide has not won a conference series on the road since sweeping Texas A&M in College Station in March.
Vanderbilt (32-13, 12-9 SEC) went on the road last weekend and lost a series at Ole Miss, though it took one of the three games. The Commodores have been deadlocked with the Crimson Tide in the league standings before tonight's commencement of the head-to-head series.
Alabama last played at Hawkins Field in 2021 and went winless that May. The Crimson Tide defeated the Commodores two games to one in a May 2023 series played in Tuscaloosa. That kickstarted a run where Alabama wound up in a super regional for the first time since 2010.
The opening game will have a first pitch time of 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. The contest was initially slated for 6 p.m. CT but was pushed back an hour and a half due to adverse weather conditions in the Nashville area.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Alabama at Vanderbilt. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame:
Alabama's lineup:
1. Bryce Fowler, right field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
5. Coleman Mizell, designated hitter
6. Garrett Staton, second base
7. Will Hodo, first base
8. Jason Torres, third base
9. Brady Neal, catcher
P: Tyler Fay (RHP)