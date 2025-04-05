Live Blog: No. 8 Alabama Baseball at No. 16 Auburn (Doubleheader Game Two)
The 2025 edition of the Alabama-Auburn baseball series, which has already been a rollercoaster, will be seen to its conclusion on Saturday night. Due to bad weather being projected for Sunday, the two teams will match up for a second time on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.
No. 16 Auburn (21-10, 5-6 SEC) won the opener on Friday with a run-rule thumping of the No. 8 Crimson Tide (27-5, 7-4 SEC). The Tigers took the victory at Plainsman Park 10-0 in seven innings.
Alabama responded in game two with a 6-5 win of the comeback variety. Sophomore shortstop Justin Lebron hit a two-run home run in the ninth that served as the game-winning shot. It was a back-and-forth affair that resulted in a tied series heading into the final act.
That final act will be nationally televised on SEC Network. Neither of the Crimson Tide's two starting pitchers this weekend has seen the fifth inning, meaning Alabama won an SEC game against a ranked team without pitching its best. Carson Ozmer recorded his ninth save of the year in the doubleheader's first game.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Third Inning:
- No damage done by the Alabama offense in the third. Two men left on.
- Griffin Graves will now pitch for the Tigers, after a single from Kade Snell and a walk issued to Jason Torres. Both players reached with two away.
Second Inning:
- The Tigers just keep hitting. Bub Terrell scores Irish on a single, and moves to second on error. Auburn 6, Alabama 3.
- Ike Irish doubles home Addison Klepsch, the pinch runner for Snow. Auburn 5, Alabama 3. A big run for the Tigers to get back.
- Eric Snow is hit on the helmet and has been removed from the game. Has been leading off for Auburn all weekend.
- Brady Neal shifts to catcher. Will Plattner took a foul ball off the hand earlier in the game. Coleman Mizell will now play left field.
- Garrett Staton hits a three-run home run to get Alabama back into the game. Massive piece of two-out hitting. Auburn 4, Alabama 3 halfway through two.
First Inning:
- The Tigers add two runs after Myers arrives into the game. Auburn 4, Alabama 0. Crimson Tide again behind the 8-ball after the very first inning.
- Braylon Myers will come in to pitch for Alabama. Auburn leads 2-0 and the bases are loaded with one out. Bobby Alcock fails to get out of the first inning.
- Andreas Alvarez sits Alabama down in order in the top half of the first.
Pregame:
- Alabama's Brady Neal, who doubled in the last game, stays in the lineup and plays left, while Will Plattner steps in at catcher. Kade Snell slides over to the DH spot.
Alabama's lineup:
1. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, designated hitter
4. Jason Torres, third base
5. Will Hodo, first base
6. Will Plattner, catcher
7. Bryce Fowler, right field
8. Garrett Staton, second base
9. Brady Neal, left field
P: Bobby Alcock (RHP)
Auburn's lineup:
1. Eric Snow, third base
2. Chris Rembert, second base
3. Ike Irish, right field
4. Cooper McMurray, first base
5. Bub Terrell, left field
6. Lucas Steele, designated hitter
7. Bristol Carter, center field
8. Chase Fralick, catcher
9. Deric Fabian, shortstop
P: Andreas Alvarez (RHP)