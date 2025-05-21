Live Blog: No. 9 Alabama Baseball vs No. 8 Tennessee at SEC Tournament
HOOVER, Ala.— The No. 9-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (41-15, 16-14 SEC) baseball team is set to take on the No. 8-seeded Tennessee Volunteers (41-15, 16-14 SEC) in the second round of the 2025 SEC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
The Crimson Tide is riding momentum into the contest after defeating No. 16 Missouri 4-1 in the tournament's first round on Tuesday afternoon.
Alabama was led by starting pitcher Tyler Fay, who went a career-best six innings and allowed five hits, one earned run, walked one batter, and struck out six.
Offensively, the Crimson Tide recorded a pair of RBI singles by shortstop Justin Lebron and Kade Snell in the fourth, a sacrifice fly by first baseman Will Hodo in the seventh, and a solo home run by catcher Brady Neal in the eighth.
This will be Tennessee’s first game in the tournament after earning a first-round bye due to its seed.
The winner will face No. 1 Texas in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. CT, while the loser will be eliminated and wait to find out its postseason fate.
The game will be aired on SEC Network.
Live Blog
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from the SEC Tournament second round matchup between Alabama and Tennessee. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame
- 12:16 p.m. CT | Currently, Texas A&M and Mississippi State are in the eighth inning with the Aggies leading 9-0.
- The game is set to start 30 minutes after the conclusion of No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 11 Mississippi State.