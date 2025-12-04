4-Star Crimson Tide Commit Flips to Tennessee
While the Crimson Tide certainly came away from the first day of the opening signing period with an impressive haul, Kalen DeBoer and the staff received a bit of bad news on the recruiting trail in the final hours of the day.
4-Star defensive lineman JJ Finch from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana officially flipped his commitment from Alabama to rival Tennessee on Wednesday, December 3, becoming the Volunteers' 28th commit of the class.
The 6-foot-3, 260 lb. prospect had been committed to the Crimson Tide since June of this year, but now leaves Alabama with five players along the defensive front in the class: 4-Stars Jamarion Matthews and Nolan Wilson, as well as 3-Stars Malique Franklin, Kamhariyan Johnson and Corey Howard.
As a senior for Warren Central this season, Finch compiled an incredible 71 tackles, 19.0 TFL’s and 6.5 sacks.
While missing out on a commitment is certainly a loss for the Crimson Tide, especially when it comes to a rival SEC program, DeBoer and the Alabama staff have done an excellent job in securing talent for the defensive front, and even without Finch have a deep group in the 2026 class.
Alabama signed 20 of its 22 commits in the 2026 class on the opening day of the early signing period with the only remaining players being long snapper Eli Deutsch and walk-on tight end Jude Cascone.
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)
- EDGE Corey Howard, 6-foot-6, 245 lbs. - Valdosta, Georgia (Committed 10/19/2025)
- OL Tyrell Miller, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - College of San Mateo (Committed 11/29/2025)
- EDGE Malique Franklin, 6-foot-5, 250 lbs. - Daphne, Alabama (Committed 12/02/2025)
- TE Jude Cascone, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/30/2025)
