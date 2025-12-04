4-Star Crimson Tide Commit Flips to Tennessee

While the Crimson Tide certainly came away from the first day of the opening signing period with an impressive haul, Kalen DeBoer and the staff received a bit of bad news on the recruiting trail in the final hours of the day.

4-Star defensive lineman JJ Finch from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana officially flipped his commitment from Alabama to rival Tennessee on Wednesday, December 3, becoming the Volunteers' 28th commit of the class.

The 6-foot-3, 260 lb. prospect had been committed to the Crimson Tide since June of this year, but now leaves Alabama with five players along the defensive front in the class: 4-Stars Jamarion Matthews and Nolan Wilson, as well as 3-Stars Malique Franklin, Kamhariyan Johnson and Corey Howard.

As a senior for Warren Central this season, Finch compiled an incredible 71 tackles, 19.0 TFL’s and 6.5 sacks.

While missing out on a commitment is certainly a loss for the Crimson Tide, especially when it comes to a rival SEC program, DeBoer and the Alabama staff have done an excellent job in securing talent for the defensive front, and even without Finch have a deep group in the 2026 class.

Alabama signed 20 of its 22 commits in the 2026 class on the opening day of the early signing period with the only remaining players being long snapper Eli Deutsch and walk-on tight end Jude Cascone.

2026 Alabama Football Commits

