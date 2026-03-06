Live Updates From Alabama's Final Nonconference Series Opener Against North Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball begins its final nonconference series of the year against North Florida on Friday. The Crimson Tide took care of business in its two midweeks, hanging on for a 6-5 home win over Jacksonville State on Tuesday, before dominating Alabama State in Montgomery in a 13-4 Wednesday night victory.

Friday marks the first-ever meeting between Alabama and North Florida. The Ospreys sit at 8-6 on the season, with a 14-9 loss to Florida State serving as their only Power Four matchup this year.

North Florida still has not announced any of its starters for the weekend. Alabama's rotation is staying the same, with Tyler Fay taking the mound on Friday, Zane Adams on Saturday and freshman Myles Upchurch on Sunday. Friday's game will begin at 6 p.m. CT. Follow along for live updates and analysis:

Pregame:

Alabama reliever Kaden Humphrey, who transferred in from North Florida, will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. He is in good spirits today, hanging out with his former teammates ahead of the game.

Kaden Humphrey appears in good spirits right now. The North Florida transfer has spent the past 10 minutes talking with his former teammates ahead of the 6 p.m. game https://t.co/Y4h6h5jOZe pic.twitter.com/J5WU6rsviw — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 6, 2026

There is a petting zoo open at the game for fans today.

The petting zoo is up and running behind the center field wall! These animals better have their heads on a swivel, would hate to see a Justin Lebron home run claim a victim https://t.co/3XZKhsmiCZ pic.twitter.com/JCcXed7JxV — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 6, 2026

Probable Starting Pitchers For Alabama vs. North Florida:

Friday, March 6 — RHP Tyler Fay (UA) vs. TBA (UNF)

Saturday, March 7 — LHP Zane Adams (UA) vs. TBA (UNF)

Sunday, March 8 — RHP Myles Upchurch (UA) vs. TBA (UNF)

How to Watch Alabama vs. North Florida:

Who: Alabama (11-3) vs. North Florida (8-6)

When: Friday, March 6 — 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 7 — 2 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 8 — 1 p.m. CT

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: Streaming on SEC Network+

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, or The Varsity Network online