Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs. Central Florida (Tallahassee Regional)
The No. 2-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team kicks off postseason play with its first game of the Tallahassee Regional against the No. 3-seeded Central Florida Knights on Friday evening.
In the opening game of the regional, the No. 1-seeded Florida State Seminoles defeated the No. 4-seeded Stetson Hatters 7-2 on Friday afternoon. With the win, the Seminoles will advance to the winners bracket and take on the winner of tonight’s game on Saturday afternoon, while the Hatters will play the loser of the contest in an elimination game on Saturday morning.
Alabama left-handed pitcher Greg Farone (5-3, 4.46 ERA) will start on the mound. In his 70.2 innings of work, the senior has allowed 71 hits including 14 home runs, 37 runs (35 earned), walked 21 batters, and struck out 67.
Central Florida will start right-handed pitcher Dom Stagliano (3-4, 3.73 ERA) on the mound. The junior has pitched in 70 innings this year, primarily as the Saturday starter, and has allowed 48 hits including nine home runs, 31 runs (29 earned), walked 22 batters and struck out 63.
UCF’s Starting Lineup:
Alabama’s Starting Lineup:
2B Andrew Brait
3B Gage Miller
LF Matt Prevesk
LF Ian Petrutz
DH Matt Cedarburg
SS Justin Lebron
1B Lex Boedicker
RF William Hamiter
RF Jack Zyska
DH Kade Snell
C Danny Neri
C Mac Guscette
3B Braden Calise
CF TJ McCants
CF Andrew Williamson
1B Will Hodo
SS Mikey Kluska
2B Bryce Eblin
P Dom Stagliano
P Greg Farone
Live Updates:
Pregame:
- First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CT.
How to Watch:
Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (33-23, 13-18 SEC) and Central Florida Knights (35-19, 14-15 Big 12).
When: Friday, May 31 at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
Where: Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
TV: ESPN+.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM. Roger Hoover will be on the call.