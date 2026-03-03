TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball is into the final week of the nonconference schedule. Coming off last weekend's 2-1 showing at the Frisco Classic, the Crimson Tide will host North Florida this weekend. The week starts with a Tuesday afternoon contest against Jacksonville State.

The Gamecocks have had a good start to the season and are currently on a ten-game win streak after losing the first two games of the season to Cincinnati. Jacksonville State should be a contender for the Conference USA championship this year, and is a solid midweek test for the 9-3 Crimson Tide. The game is set for 4 p.m. CT at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Follow along for live updates and analysis:

Pregame:

There are no surprises in the Alabama lineup today. It is very likely that there will be a lot of pinch-hitters in the later innings of this game.

Alabama is giving away camo t-shirts to students. A very long line formed before the gates opened. Today will very likely be the largest midweek attendance of the season at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Probable Starting Pitchers:

RHP Bobby Alcock (UA) vs. RHP Fisher Cantrell (JSU)

Bobby Alcock takes the mound for his first start of the season on Tuesday against the Gamecocks. Alcock has pitched 3.2 scoreless innings this year, allowing three hits while striking out five batters in appearances against Alabama State and Southern Miss.

Cantrell has been good out of the bullpen for Jacksonville State, allowing just one hit and one earned run over 5.1 innings of work across four appearances, while striking out an attention-grabbing 10 batters.

Alabama's History Against Jacksonville State and Alabama State:

Jacksonville State has been a fixture of Alabama's midweek schedule for years. The schools have met 48 times, with the Crimson Tide leading the series 38-10. The first 17 meetings, spread between 1967 and 1981, came when the Gamecocks were a Division II school. Alabama has won 24 of the 31 matchups played since Jacksonville State jumped up to Division I and is currently on a 10-game win streak, with the last loss coming in 2018 in Tuscaloosa. Alabama will also make the trip down to Jacksonville later this month for a Tuesday night matchup on March 31.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Jacksonville State:

Who: Alabama (9-3) vs. Jacksonville State (10-2)

When: Tuesday, March 3 — 4 p.m. CT

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: Streaming on SEC Network+

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, or The Varsity Network online.