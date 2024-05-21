Live Updates: No. 7 Alabama Baseball vs. No. 10 South Carolina (SEC Tournament)
HOOVER, Ala.— The No. 7-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (33-21, 13-17) baseball team starts its run in the 2024 SEC Tournament with a single elimination game against the No. 10 South Carolina Gamecocks (33-21, 13-17) on Tuesday afternoon at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.
Alabama left-handed pitcher Greg Farone (4-3, 4.27 ERA) will start on the mound. The senior is coming off a 106 pitch outing on Thursday night against the Auburn Tigers. So far this season, Farone has allowed 66 hits including 12 home runs, 34 runs (32 earned), walked 21 batters, and struck out 66 in his 68.1 innings pitched.
South Carolina will start right-handed pitcher Dylan Eskew (3-4, 4.67 ERA) on the mound. In his 54 innings pitched, the junior has allowed 48 hits including seven home runs, 36 runs (28 earned), walked 22 batters, and struck out 37. During his outing against the Crimson Tide in March, Eskew earned five runs on three hits and walked two batters in 2.2 innings of work.
South Carolina's Starting Lineup:
Alabama's Starting Lineup:
CF Austin Brinling
3B Gage Miller
1B Ethan Petry
LF Ian Petrutz
RF Blake Jackson
SS Justin Lebron
C Cole Messina
RF William Hamiter
2B Parker Noland
DH Kade Snell
LF Kennedy Jones
C Mac Guscette
DH Dalton Reeves
CF TJ McCants
SS Talmadge LeCroy
1B Will Hodo
3B Gavin Casas
2B Bryce Eblin
P Dylan Eskew
P Greg Farone
Live Updates:
Bottom 9:
- Kade Snell pops up to end the game. South Carolina 10, Alabama 5.
- William Hamiter gets hit by a pitch, Petrutz advances to third.
- Justin Lebron flies out.
- Ian Petrutz hits a one-out double.
- Gage Miller grounds out.
Top 9:
- Noland is thrown out at second attempting to steal to end the top half of the inning. South Carolina 10, Alabama 5.
- Dalton Reeves strikes out swinging.
- Will Tippett strikes out on a swinging bunt.
- South Carolina's Parker Noland hits a leadoff single.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Braylon Myers comes into the game in relief of Matthew Heiberger.
Bottom 8:
- Bryce Eblin strikes out swinging to end the inning. South Carolina 10, Alabama 5.
- Will Hodo flies out.
- TJ McCants strikes out swinging.
Top 8:
- Messina is picked off to end the top half of the inning. South Carolina 10, Alabama 5.
- Cole Messina is intentionally walked.
- Blake Jackson hits into a double play but a run comes into score. South Carolina 10, Alabama 5.
- Ethan Petry hits a single to load up the bases for Alabama.
- Austin Brinling gets hit by a pitch, Casas advances to second.
- South Carolina's Gavin Casas gets hit by a pitch.
Bottom 7:
- Mac Guscette strikes out swinging to end the inning. South Carolina 9, Alabama 5.
- Kade Snell flies out.
- William Hamiter flies out.
Top 7:
- Talmadge LeCroy flies out to end the top half of the inning. South Carolina 9, Alabama 5.
- Dalton Reeves grounds out.
- South Carolina's Kennedy Jones grounds out.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Matthew Heiberger comes into the game in relief of Alton Davis II.
Bottom 6:
- Justin Lebron strikes out swinging. South Carolina 9, Alabama 5.
- Ian Petrutz fouls out.
- Gage Miller strikes out looking.
Top 6:
- Parker Noland strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. South Carolina 9, Alabama 5.
- Cole Messina hits a two-RBI double. South Carolina 9, Alabama 5.
- Jackson steals second.
- Blake Jackson hits a single, Petry advances to third.
- Ethan Petry hits a two-out single.
- Austin Brinling grounds out.
- South Carolina's Gavin Casas strikes out looking.
Bottom 5:
- Bryce Eblin grounds out to end the inning. South Carolina 7, Alabama 5.
- Will Hodo reaches base on a fielder's choice, Guscette is thrown out at second.
- TJ McCants strikes out swinging.
- Mac Guscette hits a leadoff single.
Top 5:
- Talmadge LeCroy flies out to end the top half of the inning. South Carolina 7, Alabama 5.
- Dalton Reeves reaches base on a fielder's choice and throwing error, Noland is thrown out at second.
- Kennedy Jones strikes out swining.
- Parker Noland gets hit by a pitch.
- South Carolina's Cole Messina hits a home run to center field. South Carolina 7, Alabama 5.
Bottom 4:
- Kade Snell pops up to end the inning. South Carolina 6, Alabama 5.
- William Hamiter hits an RBI double. South Carolina 6, Alabama 5.
- Justin Lebron hits a sacrifice groundout. South Carolina 6, Alabama 4.
- South Carolina makes a pitching change. Chris Veach comes into the game in relief of Matthew Becker.
- Ian Petrutz hits a single, Miller advances to third.
- Gage Miller hits a one-out single.
- Bryce Eblin strikes out looking.
Top 4:
- Blake Jackson lines out to end the top half of the inning. South Carolina 6, Alabama 3.
- Ethan Petry hits into a double play, Casas advances to third.
- Austin Brinling gets hit by a pitch.
- South Carolina's Gavin Casas hits a leadoff double.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Alton Davis II comes into the game in relief of Aidan Moza.
Bottom 3:
- Will Hodo grounds out to end the inning. South Carolina 6. Alabama 3.
- TJ McCants hits a single, Snell advances to third.
- Mac Guscette pops up.
- Kade Snell hits a single.
- William Hamiter flies out.
Top 3:
- Talmadge LeCroy flies out to end the top half of the inning. South Carolina 6, Alabama 3.
- Dalton Reeves hits a grand slam to put the Gamecocks in front. South Carolina 6, Alabama 3.
- Kennedy Jones draws a walk to load up the bases for South Carolina.
- Parker Noland fouls out, both runners advance to second and third.
- Cole Messina hits a single, Jackson advances to second.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Aidan Moza comes into the game in relief of Greg Farone.
- Blake Jackson hits a single.
- Ethan Petry hits a solo home run to left field. Alabama 3, South Carolina 2.
- Austin Brinling grounds out.
- South Carolina's Gavin Casas hits a solo home run. Alabama 3, South Carolina 1.
Bottom 2:
- Justin Lebron strikes out looking to end the inning. Alabama 3, South Carolina 0.
- Ian Petrutz strikes out swinging.
- South Carolina makes a pitching change. Matthew Becker comes into the game in releif of Dylan Eskew.
- Gage Miller hits a sacrifice fly. Alabama 3, South Carolina 0.
- Bryce Eblin gets hit by a pitch to bring in a run. Alabama 2, South Carolina 0.
- Will Hodo gets hit by a pitch to load up the bases for Alabama.
- TJ McCants hits a double, Guscette advances to third.
- Mac Guscette hits a leadoff single.
Top 2:
- Talmadge LeCroy flies out. Bryce Eblin makes a sliding catch to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 1, South Carolina 0.
- Dalton Reeves flies out to center field.
- Kennedy Jones hits a one-out single.
- South Carolina's Parker Noland grounds out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 1:
- Kade Snell grounds out to end the inning. Alabama 1, South Carolina 0.
- William Hamiter hits an RBI single. Alabama 1, South Carolina 0.
- Justin Lebron grounds out, Petrutz advances to third.
- Ian Petrutz hits a single, advances to second on a throwing error.
- Gage Miller flies out.
Top 1:
- Cole Messina flies out to end the top half of the inning. William Hamiter makes a diving catch in right field to secure the out. South Carolina 0, Alabama 0.
- Blake Jackson hits a two-out single.
- Ethan Petry strikes out looking.
- South Carolina's Austin Brinling grounds out for the first out of the game.
Pregame:
- LSU defeats Georgia 9-1 and eliminates the Bulldogs from the tournament. First pitch for Alabama vs. South Carolina will be about 1:20 p.m. CT.
- First pitch will be 30 minutes after the conclusion of LSU vs. Georgia.
How to Watch:
Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (33-21, 13-17) and South Carolina Gamecocks (33-21, 13-17).
When: Tuesday, May 21 at approximately 1 p.m. CT.
Where: The Hoover Met, Hoover, Ala.
TV: SEC Network. Dave Neal and Lance Cormier will be on the call.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM. Roger Hoover will be on the call.
Last Outing, Alabama: The Crimson Tide lost its series against the Tigers 4-2 and 12-11, however took the finale 12-5 on Saturday night.
Last Outing, South Carolina: The Gamecocks suffered a sweep at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers 9-3, 8-3, and 4-1.
Last Meeting: The last time the two programs met was in a three-game series earlier in the season at Sewell-Thomas Stadium from March 28-20. The Crimson Tide took the series by winning the first two games 4-3 and 13-6, but lost the finale 9-8.