Pitching Staff Dominates in Crimson Tide's 11-1 Win Over Jacksonville State
Alabama baseball rolled out four pitchers in Tuesday's 11-1 victory over Jacksonville State in coach Rob Vaughn's squad's first true road game of the year. All four delivered, allowing just four hits in a dominant performance that was a massive step up from last Tuesday's 20-11 victory over the Gamecocks at Sewell-Thomas Stadium where Jacksonville State recorded 13 hits.
Aeden Finateri made his first start in a Crimson Tide uniform, giving up three hits and allowing the Gamecocks' lone run in 2.1 innings. The Georgia Tech transfer has appeared in just one other game this season, where he allowed two runs in an inning of work in Alabama's second game of the season, on Feb. 15 against Bradley. His role on this team is still very much up in the air, but it seems highly likely that he will get most of his opportunities during these midweek games as the SEC schedule starts next weekend.
Finateri was relieved by Braylon Myers, who went 2.2 scoreless frames while allowing Jacksonville State's fourth and final hit of the evening. The senior from Bessemer, Ala. emerged as one of Alabama's most trusted bullpen arms down the stretch in 2024 and has been elite to start this season. He's now allowed just three hits and one run in 10.1 innings over five appearances while striking out 11 batters.
"It was one of those nights. Shaq's [Myers' nickname] just been there, man. He's been there so much," Vaughn told the Crimson TIde Sports Network in a postgame interview. "He's so good with that stuff. So you just trust him in big spots when the game's hanging in the balance... I thought him and Tate were outstanding."
Tate Robertson, the other pitcher mentioned by Vaughn, took over for Myers in the sixth. The Tuscaloosa native and Shelton State transfer went three no-hit innings, walking just one batter. Tuesday marked his sixth appearance of the season, his biggest to date being the three scoreless frames he threw as Alabama pulled off the comeback over Ohio State.
Alabama entered the bottom of the ninth up 11-1, where Vaughn turned to Ariston Veasey. The sophomore had logged just 0.1 career innings, which came against Bradley, but struck out the side to lock up the victory.
"A very professional win from our guys tonight. The weather was wild, but the boys were locked in and won it with a lot of toughness," Vaughn said. "[Aeden] Finateri gave us a great start and [Braylon] Myers, [Tate] Robertson and [Ariston] Veasey were elite out of the 'pen. Proud of the way our guys went about their business tonight."
Pitching depth has been a concern for Alabama to start the season, but performances like this one go a long way towards easing any doubts as Alabama prepares to enter SEC play.