Alabama Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe has entered the transfer portal, per On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett.

The Crimson Tide sophomore flirted with the transfer portal last season, but opted instead to switch from cornerback to wide receiver and remain in Tuscaloosa for the 2025 season. Mbakwe appeared in 10 games this season at receiver and on special teams. He hauled in three receptions for 55 yards and had a single carry for four yards with one special teams tackle.

The 6'0 188 WR will have 2 years of eligibility left



The 6’0 188 WR will have 2 years of eligibility left



Was ranked as a Five-Star Plus+ Recruit in the 2024 Class (per On3)

The former 5-star athlete from Clay-Chalkville spent his freshman season as a cornerback and appeared in 12 games with 15 tackles, three passes defended and an interception.

Mbakwe becomes the fifth Alabama player planning to enter the transfer portal, following wide receiver Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton, defensive back Kameron Howard and offensive lineman Roq Montgomery and running back Richard Young.

Alabama is now down to eight wide receivers for the 2026 season: Isaiah Horton, Ryan Williams, Cole Adams, Jalen Hale, Rico Scott, Lotzeir Brooks, Derek Meadows and Cederian Morgan.

The transfer portal officially opens on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.