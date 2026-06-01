Who Will Alabama Baseball Host in the Super Regional? Live Blog

Alabama baseball advanced to next weekend's Super Regional round for the first time since 2023 by going 3-0 in this past weekend's Tuscaloosa Regional. The Crimson Tide boatraced Alabama State on Friday, held onto a slim lead on Saturday against USC Upstate and came from behind to beat Oklahoma State on Sunday to claim the regional championship.

The Crimson Tide drew the No. 7 seed and therefore earned the right to host the Super Regional round for the first time since 2006.

"I'm really excited for Tuscaloosa," Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn said. "I kind of called the crowd out a little bit last night, and we might not have had the numbers at the beginning, but those guys were rocking. That's what it's supposed to look like. They were into it. They were fighting with us, and you could feel it. These guys could feel it. Now fortunate enough to run this back one more weekend. As exciting as this is, the job's not done. These guys know that. So it's time to turn our attention to whoever comes next and have a great week of practice. We're going to be one of 16 teams still getting to play baseball in the month of June. Pretty dang exciting. Now it's time to go punch that ticket to Omaha next weekend."

Who's traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama for the right to go to Omaha? St. John's and Florida State square off on Monday at 11 a.m. CT in the first game of the Tallahassee Regional Championship.

The Red Storm defeated the Seminoles in the opening game of the Tallahassee Regional 6-5. Florida State eliminated Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois on Saturday and Sunday to stay alive and advance to Monday's game. The Seminoles need to beat the Red Storm twice in order to advance, while St. John's just needs one win to move on.

Live Updates From Florida State vs. St. John's in the Tallahassee Regional Final (Refresh Your Browser For Latest Updates at the Top)

Second Inning

First Inning

Jon LeGrande draws a leadoff walk for St. John's in the home half of the first inning, putting immediate pressure on Florida State, however LeGrande gets caught leaning and Manca picks him off at first. Jayder Raifstanger promptly replaces LeGrande at first after beating out an infield ground ball for a hit. Manca digs in and strikes out Shaun McMillan and gets Adam Agresti to pop out. 0-0 after one inning but St. John's did a better job than Florida State in the first inning at the plate.

Payton Manca makes his third start of the season for Florida State and needs to go deep for the Seminoles to have a chance at two victories today.

Florida State gets a two-out single in the top of the first inning by Brody DeLamielleure. The Seminoles are playing as the away team in their own ballpark trying to force a game seven to advance to Tuscaloosa. Hunter Carns popped up in the infield to strand the runner as Evan Hoeckele posts a zero in the first frame for St. John's.

The Seminoles and Red Storm are set to face off at 11 a.m. CT.

Tallahassee Regional Information

Florida State, (38-17) Coastal Carolina, (37-21) Northern Illinois, (35-17) St. John's, (33-24)

Friday

Game 1 - St. John's 6, Florida State 5

Game 2 - Northern Illinois 12, Coastal Carolina 10

Saturday

Game 3 - Florida State 2, Coastal Carolina 1 - Coastal Carolina Eliminated

Game 4 - St. John's 21, Northern Illinois 8

Sunday

Game 5 - Florida State 7, Northern Illinois 4 (10 Innings) - Northern Illinois Eliminated

Monday

Game 6 - St. John's vs. Florida State, 11 a.m. CT

Game 7 - If Necessary

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