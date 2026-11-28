Alabama scored the first bucket of the game to take the early lead, but it was all Miami from that point forward

The Crimson Tide will leave Las Vegas with a losing record in the 2026 Players Era after an 87-81 loss to Miami on Friday night.

Alabama (6-2) showed some fight to keep it a game until the end, but this team has a lot of issues it needs to fix, and the schedule won't get any easier in the coming weeks, starting with a rematch against Miami on Dec. 2.

"We said coming into this week that we'd know a lot more about our team by Friday," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game. "We found out a lot about us. Some good came out of it, but there's a lot of stuff to work on."

Here are three quick observations from the Crimson Tide's loss:

Rebounding continues to be an issue

The Hurricanes held multiple double-digit leads throughout the game. Alabama would respond by making a run on offense to trim that lead down to a one or two-possession game, but the Crimson Tide could never get over the hump and take the lead because it couldn't secure enough rebounds on the defensive end.

Alabama trimmed the deficit to four points with 2:01 to go and then allowed two Miami offensive rebounds, leading to a Hurricane bucket that pushed their lead back to six points.

Before Alabama took its trip out to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival, Oats said defense, particularly defensive rebounding, was something he wanted to see his team improve upon during the tournament.

The Crimson Tide had another bad night on the boards. Miami finished with 17 offensive rebounds and won the overall rebounding battle 47-30.

"We're going to have a hard time winning games against good teams if we can't rebound the ball very well," Oats said. "We got outrebounded by 17, and we've been saying it."

Brandon Garrison has best game in an Alabama uniform, but exits with an ankle injury

Kentucky transfer Brandon Garrison was putting together his best game since joining the Crimson Tide with 20 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the floor, including three makes from beyond the arc, to go along with four rebounds.

Unfortunately for Alabama, Garrison exited the game with just over six minutes to go in the middle of a 9-0 Crimson Tide run that had cut the Miami lead to 74-72. Garrison did not return, and Alabama missed his presence on the floor.

"He was playing really well and twisted his ankle there at the end," Oats said. "We got an X-ray, and it came out clean. We'll see how bad it is. I don't know if he'll get an MRI when we go home, but it's not broken. It's an ankle sprain, and we'll see how he recovers over these next few days."

Amari Allen needs his confidence up to lead the offense

Sophomore guard Amari Allen returned to Alabama this season to increase his chances of becoming a first-round draft pick. He did not look close to a first-round pick on Friday night.

"It looked to me like he was tired, but I don't know," Oats said of Allen. "Obviously wasn't one of his better games for us."

Allen did have five assists, but he had a season-low with six points on a rough shooting night. The guard was 2 of 13 from the floor and 0 of 3 from the 3-point line. He looked hesitant at times and had at least three shots blocked around the rim.

If the defense is going to continue to struggle as much as it has, Alabama is going to need better offensive production and consistency. Allen has to look like the star he was supposed to be for this team.

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