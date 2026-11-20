"They've become, I think, the premier MTE in the country." Nate Oats on the Players Era Festival.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is heading back to Vegas.

The Crimson Tide is making its third straight appearance in the Players Era Festival next week. Alabama has participated in every iteration of the event, starting with its second-place finish in 2024.

"The big pull to get in initially is that, you know, they've got the NIL money, which is needed particularly here," head coach Nate Oats said. "We need every opportunity we can get to get money to get to our guys to put a competitive roster on the floor. So, you know, they've done a good job figuring that out. Well, we're not the only program that needs NIL money, so they've been able to get some of the best programs in the country to now participate in that."

We are entering into what is known as "Feast Week," where teams across the country participate in MTEs (multi-team events) that provide some of the most competitive nonconference matchups of the year. While the Maui Invitational and Battle 4 Atlantis used to be viewed as the biggest events, the Players Era has quickly jumped to the top of the list due to the NIL money it gives programs.

"If you can't come up with NIL money, like your MTE is just not going to be that good anymore because you're not going to be able to get the teams you need to," Oats said. "The people that run this, the event operators for this thing have been able to figure that out. They've done a good job, so now you get to get three games against great teams in less than a week."

The Players Era added a second tournament this year due to growing interest. Houston just defeated Kansas to win the eight-team tournament this week (in what will count as a nonconference game between two Big 12 teams). Alabama will open its run in the 16-team tournament against Baylor on Tuesday, before facing either Gonzaga or Kansas State on Thanksgiving, and playing at least one more game after that against a power-conference program.

"I think you get to figure out what you look like against some of the best teams in the country, and know exactly where you stand, and get stuff fixed," Oats said. "We'll have a full month, whatever it is, five or six weeks before we start playing SEC play. So, after we get exposed on what we need to fix, or show them where we land in the landscape of college basketball, we'll have time to fix it before we get into SEC play."

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