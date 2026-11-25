No. 15 Alabama suffered its first loss of the 2026-27 season on Tuesday night at the hands of Baylor in Las Vegas.

The Crimson Tide's renowned fast-paced offense was slowed down throughout the game, which led to a rough scoring output in a 68-63 final score — UA's lowest point total since March 2023. This was Alabama's first game of the Players Era event, as it'll face the winner of Gonzaga/Kansas State on Thanksgiving at 8 p.m. CT.

Here are three quick observations from the Crimson Tide's loss:

An Egregious First Half for Alabama's Offense

Through five games, Baylor allowed 61.1 points per contest — good for 25th in the country. Meanwhile, Alabama scored 99.4 points per game in that stretch, which ranked fourth. Bears head coach Scott Drew and company have been one of the better defensive units over the past few years, and they certainly had the edge during the first half.

Baylor's offense was subpar in the first half too, but it held a 28-17 lead with less than four minutes remaining. Alabama was 7 of 25 from the field, including 1 of 10 from deep. Nothing was falling for the Crimson Tide, even when players were wide open. There was a drought when Alabama missed nine consecutive field goal attempts.

UA was shooting 28 percent from the field entering that final first-half media timeout. If the game ended right then and there, it would've been Alabama's worst shooting percentage of the Nate Oats era, beating out a 28.1 shooting percentage against Kentucky during the 2021-22 season.

The Tide was in a very similar situation 11 days ago against Seton Hall, but a 16-0 run to end the first half provided some momentum and Alabama eventually won the game. Fast forward to Tuesday night, Alabama beat Baylor 7-1 in the final three minutes of the period, trailing 29-24 at the break. The 24 first-half points were the fourth-fewest under Oats.

A Second-Half Composed of Runs

Second-half starts were a kryptonite for Alabama last season and it's happening multiple times in 2026-27. This includes Saturday, as Baylor started the latter period on a 14-5 run. The Bears were 5 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 5 from deep at the first media timeout. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide continued to struggle, shooting 2 of 7 from the field, including a 1 of 6 clip from behind the arc.

But then something kicked in. After 25 game minutes, the intensity really picked up for Alabama. It started to get really physical on defense and the sense of urgency led to shots sinking into the bottom of the net. After Baylor's aforementioned run, the Crimson Tide went on an 11-2 spurt itself to get it back within single digits.

Amari Allen, Aden Holloway, Cole Cloer, Jaxon Richardson, among others, contributed to the crucial run that prevented Alabama from letting the game slip away extremely early. Jamarion Davis-Fleming played a role, too. The Mississippi State transfer forward missed the past three games with a leg injury.

It was mostly back-and-forth during the second half, but Alabama never went away. The Tide even went on a 9-0 run with about one minute remaining to cut within four points. But Alabama couldn't fully complete the comeback.

A Quiet Night for Alabama's Bigs

Alabama's offense has been led by the guards for most of the Oats era. Even though the scoring was among the worst under Oats on Tuesday, the bigs were a non-factor on both ends of the floor.

Starting forward Brandon Garrison picked up his third foul early in the second half and was very limited in the period. Fellow starting forward Drew Fielder was shut down offensively from start to finish. Keitenn Bristow first attempt from the field was on the receiving end of an alley-oop with under four minutes left in regulation.

Alabama is still very inconsistent on the glass after spending the offseason adding players to fix the major problem. Tuesday was no different, especially in the second half. Baylor's 13-4 second-half performance on the offensive glass led to a 14-0 tally in the second-chance points for the period. Many of these O-boards came in crunch time, playing a big role in Alabama never tying the game.

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