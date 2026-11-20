TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Because Alabama is consistently one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation under Nate Oats, it's easy to misconceive that Oats cares more about offense than defense.

The Alabama head coach spoke to the media for 25 minutes Friday morning before the Crimson Tide travels to Las Vegas next week for the Players Era. He spent the majority of those 25 minutes talking about what No. 16 Alabama (5-0) needs to fix on defense.

"I think guys realize they don't want to be a part of a team that underachieves because they don't give the effort they need to on defense," Oats said.

Oats has really been focusing on defense in practice this week after the Crimson Tide gave up 91 points to Kennesaw State in a win on Tuesday night. He has specifically been using his second Alabama team (2020-2021), that won the SEC regular season and tournament title before earning a 2-seed in the NCAA tournament, as an example for this year's team.

The 2021 team sat just inside the top-50 on KenPom's defensive efficiency after five games, and Alabama currently is fluctuating between 48 and 53 in defensive efficiency.

"Our point to those guys is we went from 49 after five games up to third, and we made some changes," Oats said. "I will make the changes I need to, just like I did that second year— had to bench some guys, had to send some messages, had to change the way we do things. Like I'm gonna do what I gotta do, if you guys aren't gonna do what you need to do, and sometimes you don't like what I gotta do. But we’re gonna get this changed. We’re not gonna be the 50th-ranked defense in the country. That's that's not where we want to be with this group. This group's got all the ability in the world to be one of the best defenses in the country. We got length. We got athleticism. We've got size that can rebound."

Rebounding better is what Oats is challenging the front court with, particularly transfer forwards Drew Fielder and Brandon Garrison. Fielder had just three rebounds against Kennesaw State, and Garrison grabbed four boards.

"With Brandon and Drew, those guys are veteran guys that want to win and want to impact winning," Oats said. "Well, best way they can impact winning right now is make sure that our defensive rebounding gets shored up. I think some of these guys that are really good basketball players understand their defense isn’t where it needs to be."

Alabama will be facing some of the best teams in the country at the Players Era, starting with Baylor on Tuesday night. If a player isn't giving good defensive effort, don't be surprised if he gets pulled from the floor quickly.

"We’ve sent the message in practice," Oats said. "I think it's been received by most of the guys, and if it wasn't received well by all of them, then they're just not going to play that much anymore. So that’s where we’re at."

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